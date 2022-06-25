“The nobleman said to Him, ‘Sir, come down before my child dies!’ Jesus said to him, ‘Go your way; your son lives.’ So the man believed the word that Jesus spoke to him, and he went his way. And as he was now going down, his servants met him and told him, saying, ‘Your son lives!’ Then he inquired of them the hour when he got better. And they said to him, ‘Yesterday at the seventh hour the fever left him.’ So the father knew that it was at the same hour in which Jesus said to him, ‘Your son lives.’ And he himself believed, and his whole household.” John 4:49-53 (NKJV)
Every culture and region seems to have words or little phrases that are unique to themselves. Over the years, I’ve picked up on some of them just as you have. Sometimes it’s quite entertaining to just listen. Some examples are all too familiar, like the way some people pronounce pecan. For me, I say pe con, while some of my South Georgia or South Carolina friends might say pee can. Some people use the word “pop” for soda, while here in the south all soda is often just referred to as “coke.”
I remember walking into a chain fast food restaurant once in a northern state and I just said “gimme a number 1 with fries and a coke.” The girl taking my order just looked at me and said, “would you say that again?”
Sometimes in life we experience a moment or event that is so profound that we feel changed forever by it. The effects are so real that just a brief memory can cause us to experience a resurgence of some of those feelings that we had long ago.
For this particular nobleman, we know a couple of things for certain. One, his son was sick enough that they didn’t expect him to survive, and, two, they had heard somewhere from someone that Jesus had the ability to heal the sick.
The title nobleman indicates that he was bonafide as a person with some authority or political clout, and that he was likely an ambassador for a political ruler of some rank. My point here is simple. He didn’t become a nobleman by being gullible, and he wasn’t willing to buy snake oil from some con man who had a reputation for healing.
His request was specific. Come and heal my son or he will die. If there were a doctor with medical treatment that offered a cure, this nobleman would have had pockets deep enough to purchase it. He likely would have tried that route first, so, by coming to Jesus with his request, we can safely assume that he had no hope in a medical approach, or that his son wouldn’t survive long enough for it to work. Here he is with no hope unless Jesus was the real thing.
The passage uses the Greek word pisteu twice, which is interpreted into English as the word believed.
After compelling Jesus to come heal his son, Jesus said, “Your son lives.”
That’s when we read pisteuo first. He “believed” the words that Jesus spoke.
Then on his way back home he met some of his servants who came to tell him that his son had miraculously recovered. Being a scrutinizing man, he wanted to know the time of day that his son suddenly improved. The answer … in the seventh hour. This nobleman knew that it was the same time of day that he talked with Jesus, that his son was healed.
It is at this point that we see the second use of pisteu, or believed. This time he’s not just believing what Jesus said was true. This time he’s believing that Jesus is the answer for all of our troubles. The first time he believed what Jesus said, this time he believed on Jesus.
What enabled him to put his faith in the messiah? It was the healing of his son in the seventh hour. I suppose that 1 p.m. served as a regular reminder as the time of day that Christ our Lord healed this man’s son. The evidence was clear, Jesus was not only the real deal, he had now become Lord to this nobleman and his household. The seventh hour … One o’clock in the afternoon …
That was when his son’s life was spared. That’s the proof that Jesus was the Son of God. That’s when his faith was born. That’s when, at least for this man and his family, all things were made new. Because of that, we can call him a seventh hour saint!
Dr. Dennis Cagle is the founder of Xaltm LLC who has been a pastor for 36 years and currently works as a church consultant. He is a former resident of McMinn County and current resident of Tellico Plains. He can be contacted at xaltm@yahoo.com
