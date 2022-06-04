Guilt can be a great motivating factor. It can be used to get us to do some “good” things and restrain us from doing things otherwise frowned upon. We all understand the restraint; that’s why we don’t lie, cheat, or steal (at least I hope we don’t).
For those of us trying to live as Christians, the accompanying guilt in the aftermath of sin can be unbearable. We cry out for forgiveness, for the relief from the shame and condemnation. If you’ve attempted to live righteous or holy, you know exactly what I’m talking about.
I strive to live a Godly life, but temptations seem to be a constant companion. I want to do the right thing, but I find myself failing at times. Many a Christian fits into this very same category. They know of exactly what I speak.
But what is “the right thing”?
I’m not talking about the big ones: Murder, stealing, or adultery. I’m talking about the subtle sins and the ones the church tries to assign. Those things that seem “right” on the surface, i.e., they are good things to do, but are they what God called you to do?
Church leaders can lead you into this trap without even realizing what they are doing. They preach their convictions, what the Lord has called them to do, as if the whole church needs to do it.
Allow me to give you an example. The Lord calls the pastor of a church on a fast. He (or she) has never felt such a strong leading in their spirit before, so they relay the experience to the congregation. However, instead of limiting it to church leadership, the pastor calls the whole flock to the same fast.
Is fasting wrong? No, it isn’t (it can have some healthy side effects, by the way). However, if you’re fasting because you were compelled by someone other than the Holy Spirit, how are you going to withstand the shame when you give into your flesh and eat?
Is it wrong to obey your pastor? I would argue if you don’t trust the pastor under whom you are sitting, allow the Lord to lead you to one you can. However, if the Lord didn’t call you to fast, but your pastor did, what happens when you eat? Will you avoid the guilt and condemnation that follows in the wake?
There are other examples, as well. The first one that comes to mind is “reading your Bible through in a year.” It seems I hear people talking about this every Christmas and New Year’s season. (Funny how people rarely talk about it in the summer.)
Is reading your Bible through in a year wrong? No, absolutely not. But did the Lord call you to do it? Or are you doing it because you were pressured through some church connection? Because if He didn’t instruct you to do it, how are you going to handle the guilt and condemnation that follows those times you don’t read your Bible?
Guilt, shame, and condemnation can be very subtle things for Christians. They are traps that keep us from living and walking in righteousness. If the devil can’t convince you to commit the big sins (e.g., murder, stealing, or adultery), he’ll hold you in bondage with the little ones, the ones he’s convinced you must be obeyed.
“You didn’t read your Bible today? Shame on you!”
God did not call us to live our lives in bondage to guilt, shame, and condemnation. He called us to walk free from them and walk in righteousness. And not we alone, He called us to tell others they are free from their sins, as well.
“All this is from God, who has reconciled us to Himself through Jesus Christ and has given to us the ministry of reconciliation, that is, that God was in Christ reconciling the world to Himself, not counting their sins against them, and has entrusted to us the message of reconciliation” (2 Corinthians 5:18-19 (MEV).
The devil doesn’t want you to know you are free from sin and the accompanying guilt and shame. Free people cannot be controlled. Unfortunately, there are some religious leaders who are aware of the same principle; they understand that some can be manipulated through guilt and shame. And they’ll even use scriptures to tighten the bonds.
However, the Word of God was given to set people free, not hold them in bondage.
As Jesus said, “If ye continue in my word, then are ye my disciples indeed; and ye shall know the truth, and the truth shall make you free” (John 8:31-32).
As you meditate and study the Bible, the truths of God’s Word become alive to you. An understanding of freedom unfolds as never before. You walk into the grace God has given and away from the sins of the flesh that would try to hold you down.
The turning point for me was an understanding of the righteousness afforded to me through the sacrifice Jesus paid on the cross.
“For he hath made him to be sin for us, who knew no sin; that we might be made the righteousness of God in him” (2 Corinthians 5:21 (MEV).
I had nothing to do with my righteousness; it’s the position in which God has placed me.
Stay with me, Dear Reader. I’ll have more to say about sin, righteousness, and condemnation in future articles.
Tim Hughes is a lay minister and elder at Ascension Life Church in Athens. He can be reached at tim@thramb.com
