“Does God subvert judgment? Or does the Almighty pervert justice?” he asks (verse 3). (Grant)
This reply presents Bildad as a blunt and unfeeling man. He had failed to hear Job’s cry for compassion (6:13, 14, 26). His message to Job is forthright. He and his family have gotten what they deserve. If only now he will repent of the shameless deeds that brought on this disaster, he can be restored to even greater prosperity and happiness than he had before. (ESV Reformation Study Bible)
This is what Eliphaz has already advised Job to do (Job 5:8). Seeking God is good advice. Who will deny it? But in this case, the clear assumption in this advice is that Job himself has also sinned. The Lord Jesus speaks differently about cause and effect in response to disasters that affect people than Bildad does and perhaps we do too (Luke 13:1-2).
Apart from the fact that Job must seek God and implore the Almighty for compassion, according to Bildad, Job must also become “pure and upright” (Job 8:6). Here too we hear the undertone of the accusation that Job is not. Bildad reasons from the situation of Job. Job has always pretended to be pure and upright, but that has all been hypocrisy. This can clearly be deduced from the disasters God has brought upon him. With his assessment, but above all condemnation of Job, Bildad goes against the testimony God has given of Job (Job 1:1; 8; 2:3). Man, who judges only by what he perceives with his eyes (1 Samuel 16:7), always comes into conflict with God’s judgment. (Kings comments)
“And know nothing” — The sense is “we have had comparatively few opportunities for observation. From the comparative brevity of our lives, we see but little of the course of events. To the contrary, the ancients lived through longer periods, and could mark more accurately the result of human conduct.”
Thus, suggesting to the friends of Job that the righteous would be rewarded in this life, and that the wicked would be overtaken (eventually, in time) by calamity.
The comments by Bildad would seem to imply that the people of that era relied on the results of experience in those ancient times. When people lived 900 or more years; when one generation was longer than 12 generations are now, this fact would be much more likely to occur than as human life is now ordered. Things would have time to work themselves right. The wicked in that long tract of time would be likely to be overtaken by disgrace and calamity, and the righteous would outlive the detractions and calumnies of their enemies, and meet in their old age with the ample rewards of virtue. Should people now live through the same long period, the same thing substantially would occur. A man’s character, who is remembered at all, is fully established long before a thousand years have elapsed, and posterity does justice to the righteous and the wicked. (Barnes)
Psalm 1:6 teaches that “the Lord cares about the way of the righteous, but the way of the wicked shall perish.”
Bildad’s error or assumption was that because Job was suffering, he had to be a godless person. Not!
Even Satan, the accuser (Revelation 12:10), recognized that “the Lord said to Satan, ‘Have you considered My servant Job, that there is none like him on the earth, a blameless and upright man, one who fears God and shuns evil?’”
So, Satan answered the Lord and said, “Does Job fear God for nothing?” (Job 1:8-9)
In conclusion, Bildad directs Job to “make supplication to the Almighty” (Job 8:5) so that Job’s future will be “very great” (Job 8:7) and filled with “laughter” and “shouts of joy” (Job 8:21).
Eliphaz adjures him, “If you will return to the Almighty, you will be restored” (Job 22:23).
Again, in general terms, this is good advice. We frequently do turn away from God and need to be recalled to him. However, we the readers know that Job has not done anything to deserve his suffering, and the effect of his friends’ attacks is to make Job begin to doubt himself. Just when he needs his friends to believe in him, they keep him from believing in himself. How can they support him when they have already made up their mind about him? (Theology of Work)
