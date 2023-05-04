I never heard the phrase “mental assent” until I started attending a faith-based church. I had no clue what it meant, but didn’t have much trouble understanding it once someone explained it to me. Honestly, apart from an understanding of faith and how the mind and spirit interact, I don’t think I would ever have a reason to use the phrase.
So, what is mental assent? It’s the intellectual acknowledgement of what the scriptures say without a corresponding belief that they are true to you or apply to your situation. The easiest example to give has to do with promises related to healing. Many are familiar with the following passages:
“But he was wounded for our transgressions, he was bruised for our iniquities; the chastisement of our peace was upon him, and by his stripes we are healed” (Isaiah 53:5 (MEV]).
“When the evening came, they brought to Him many who were possessed with demons. And He cast out the spirits with His word, and healed all who were sick, to fulfill what was spoken by Isaiah the prophet, He Himself took our infirmities and bore our sicknesses” (Matthew 8:16, 17 (MEV).
“He Himself bore our sins in His own body on the tree, that we, being dead to sins, should live unto righteousness. By His wounds you were healed” (1 Peter 2:24 (MEV).
They may read those verses and agree that, yes, these are promises God gave to His church about healing. Yet they still walk around with sickness and disease in their bodies. They have acknowledged the reality of the ink on the paper, but haven’t gotten the promise into their heart.
As a man thinks in his heart, so is he, Solomon wrote (reference Proverbs 23:7). He didn’t write as a man thinks in his head; he wrote, as a man thinks in his heart. What you think in your head is irrelevant. It’s what you think, or believe, in your heart that matters. Or, as I’ve heard it said, it’s what you know in your “knower.” That part of you that knows that you know that you know.
So, the question becomes, how do I change from just mentally assenting that the Word of God is true and get it into my heart so that I know that I know that I know?
First of all, wanting to change is noble.
Paul told us, “Do not be conformed to this world, but be transformed by the renewing of your mind, that you may prove what is the good and acceptable and perfect will of God” (Romans 12:2 (MEV).
Second, God wouldn’t tell us to do something and then not empower us to do it. It is possible to change what you mentally acknowledge to be so and turn it into something you believe.
Jesus gave us a clue while he was excoriating the Pharisees.
“Either make the tree good and its fruit good, or else make the tree corrupt and its fruit corrupt. For the tree is known by its fruit. O generation of vipers, how can you, being evil, speak good things? For out of the abundance of the heart the mouth speaks. A good man out of the good treasure of his heart brings forth good things. And an evil man out of the evil treasure brings forth evil things. But I say to you that for every idle word that men speak, they will give an account on the Day of Judgment. For by your words you will be justified, and by your words you will be condemned” (Matthew 12:33-37 (MEV).
The clue? It has to do with the words we speak, they will reveal our heart.
“For out of the abundance of the heart the mouth speaks,” Jesus said.
But what did He say right before that?
“Either make the tree good and its fruit good, or else make the tree corrupt and its fruit corrupt.”
The implied pronoun in this sentence is “you.” You make the tree good, and its fruit will be good. Or if you make the tree corrupt, its fruit will be corrupt.
Some may ask, “How do I make the tree good?”
The same way you grow any crop, by the seed you plant. In this case, it’s by the words you sow. There are multiple passages where Jesus taught the sower sows the word (reference Matthew 13, Mark 4, Luke 8).
You have to plant the Word of God in your heart, and you have to let it grow. Like any crop you want to harvest, you have to keep the weeds out, make sure the plants are watered, and that they have plenty of light. It works the same way with the things of God. No one in their right mind would plant an acorn today and expect an oak tree tomorrow. The same holds true with the things of God. You have to plant them and let them grow.
I encourage you, Dear Reader, to continue in the Word of God. Continue speaking it regardless of how it appears in the natural.
And remember to “Trust in the Lord with all your heart, and lean not on your own understanding; in all your ways acknowledge Him, and He will direct your paths” (Proverbs 3:5-6 (MEV).
