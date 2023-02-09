There is an interesting pattern to life. We hear words spoken by others. These words shape our thoughts and imaginations. Our thoughts and imaginations produce yet more words, which we speak with our own mouth. These spoken words are heard by us and others, creating additional thoughts and ideas, and are then reiterated by ourselves and those around us.
It can be a vicious cycle, or a circle of faith.
We live by thoughts and ideas presented to us in this natural, physical realm. A friend may say, “It looks like rain,” we check a weather app on our phone, step outside to see the clouds, and develop our own opinion. Our opinion will drive us to dress accordingly, causing us to repeat their prediction or contradict their forecast completely. Regardless, we were driven to a mental conclusion through the initial statement, “It looks like rain.” Whether you are right or wrong about the weather, only time will tell.
For Christians, it is no different. We hear words, whether they’re the word of God or words spoken by heathens. These words, once heard, reside in our head; they can produce negative or positive thoughts. How we choose to process the thoughts and ideas presented us will dictate the words we speak in response. We will live by those words.
This is not a new concept.
Jesus told us, “… out of the abundance of the heart the mouth speaks” (Matthew 12:34).
It’s not new, but it might not be well understood. What you are constantly feeding into your mind is what’s going to come out of your mouth. If you’re constantly watching the news, then current events will dominate your conversations. If you’re a sports enthusiast, then you’re going to talk about your favorite team’s performance. (On a side note, when I first moved to Tennessee, I realized I would be excluded from every work conversation in the fall if I didn’t keep up with the Tennessee Volunteer’s football team.)
In that same passage, Jesus said, “Either make the tree good and its fruit good, or else make the tree corrupt and its fruit corrupt. For the tree is known by its fruit” (Matthew 12:33 (MEV]).
What we listen to, what we hear, will have an impact on the thoughts we think, the words we speak, and the lives we live. Hence, the children’s Sunday school song with the lyrics, “Oh be careful little ears what you hear …”
What you hear will direct your thoughts. Your thoughts will generate the words you speak. And then the words you hear yourself and others say will be the words you think on. It is a constant cycle. So how do you change it?
First, you control your mind. You control the thoughts you think. You can do it. Otherwise, we wouldn’t have been instructed to “cast down imaginations” and “bring thoughts into captivity.”
Allow me to give you the scripture in context: “For the weapons of our warfare are not carnal, but mighty through God to the pulling down of strongholds, casting down imaginations and every high thing that exalts itself against the knowledge of God, bringing every thought into captivity to the obedience of Christ, and being ready to punish all disobedience when your obedience is complete” (2 Corinthians 10:4-6 (MEV]).
Getting control of your thoughts might not be easy for some, but God would never instruct us to do something for which He doesn’t empower us to do.
I’ve given this example before, but it bears repeating: Begin counting to 100 in your mind. Are you doing it? Good. Now say your name out loud. What happened to the counting? Your mind had to stop the counting exercise to listen to what your mouth was doing.
That’s why we encourage folks to proclaim the promises of God over their life and not the cares of this world. To constantly think about, speak about, and meditate on (i.e., worry) the problems you’re facing without combating them with promises from God’s Word, will not help you overcome negative thoughts, actions, and speech. You have to change what you hear, what you meditate, and what you say. You must replace it with the Word of God. You have to build up yourself on your most holy faith (reference Jude 1:20). Remember, faith comes by hearing and hearing by the word of God (Romans 10:17).
What negative thoughts are dominating your mind these days? Is it a pain in your body or a physical diagnosis that the devil is using to torment you? Perhaps it’s a financial issue that has you imagining bankruptcy. Maybe it’s a wayward relative, for whom you see no hope. Whatever it is, you have to break the pattern of negative thoughts, words, and actions.
The best way to start is with a promise from God’s Word. Find one that applies to your situation and begin to proclaim it. Speak it out loud when you’re alone. Mutter it under your breath when you’re in a crowd. Any time that negative thought comes to you saying your situation is hopeless, that you’re defeated, replace it with the promise from God.
Old negative, contrary thinking is not going to change easily, but it can be changed.
The Apostle Paul encouraged us, “Do not be conformed to this world, but be transformed by the renewing of your mind, that you may prove what is the good and acceptable and perfect will of God” (Romans 12:2 (MEV]).
Again, God would never command us to do something without empowering us to do it. That’s what grace is for.
I have faith in you, Dear Reader. I know you can change your mind; it’s just a matter of learning how.
