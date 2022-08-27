“Seal not the sayings,” (verse 10) — John received instruction from the angel to leave his book open. He was not to close it because the fulfillment of the events predicted was near, and people needed to be aware of them (note Revelation 1:11). God had told Daniel to seal his prophecy, evidently because there was more prophecy to come (Daniel 8:26; 12:4; 12:9-10; reference Revelation 10:4). As an artist covers his work when it is under construction until it is complete, so God covered His picture of the future until He finished it.
The angel gave John this warning to pass along because the time is near (Revelation 22:10). This is a strong warning not to put off becoming a believer in Jesus Christ. It presents the hopelessness of the final state of unbelievers. When Christ comes, people will not be able to change their destiny. What they are then they will remain forever. People should not expect some second chance in the future but should make the decision about worshipping God now in the light of what they have read in this book (observe Matthew 25:10; Luke 13:25; Hebrews 9:27). (Constable)
“He that is unjust, let him be unjust still” — All four parts of Revelation 22:11 indicate with a tone of irony the fixity of state in which the good and the evil find themselves at a time when no further opportunity for repentance remains. The lesson is “Change while there is time.”
This verse does not teach that for some people repentance and conversion are impossible now (see Revelation 22:17). It is a guarantee of personal responsibility for one’s decisions (see Ezekiel 3:27; Matthew 11:15; Revelation 2:7; 13:9)
Again, Christ declares the imminence of His return. Reward is always based on work (note Jeremiah 17:10; Romans 2:6; 1 Peter 1:17). For believers, there is the judgment seat of Christ (2 Corinthians 5:10; reference Daniel 12:2 for Old Testament saints). For unbelievers, there are various judgments, culminating in the Great White Throne judgment (Revelation 20:11–15; Matthew 25:31–46). The three designations of verse 13 are virtually equivalent in meaning. By applying them to Himself, Christ claims unlimited, eternal equality with God (also Revelation 1:8, 17; 2:8; and 21:6). (King James Study Bible)
We now see the final blessing in the book (see Revelation 1:3; 14:13; 16:15; 19:9; 20:6; 22:7) announces God’s favor on those who cleanse themselves by turning to Christ for salvation (also Revelation 7:14; 21:27). The robe one wears is a figure for one’s works, which others see (Revelation 19:8). People who wash their robes in the blood of the Lamb will have access to the tree of life (ideally, they will live forever in the new creation). They will also enter the New Jerusalem by its gates (that is to say, they will be able to enjoy intimate fellowship with God).
The opposite of the blessings described in Revelation 22:14 is exclusion from the New Jerusalem, namely, eternity in the lake of fire (Revelation 20:15; 21:8). Jesus described the people who will not enter the city by the works that mark their lives of unbelief. “Dogs” is a metaphor for the morally impure (reference Deuteronomy 23:18; 2 Kings 8:13; Psalms 22:16; 22:20; Isaiah 56:10; Matthew 7:6; 15:26; Mark 7:27; Philippians 3:2-3). In John’s Day, many dogs were wild, aggressive scavengers.
Jesus now authenticates His angel through whom He has given this revelation to (John 1:1). “You” (verse 16) is plural, indicating that the revelation is for all the churches. As the root and the offspring of David, Jesus is the fulfillment of the messianic promise of Isaiah 11:1 (Revelation 5:5; Romans 1:3). As the bright and morning star, Jesus will shortly bring in the new age: The messianic kingdom (note Numbers 24:17; Romans 13:11, 12; 2 Peter 1:19). Verse 17 contains four invitations to the unsaved to come to Christ in faith for eternal life. The Spirit is the Holy Spirit, and the bride is the church (observe 19:7–9; 21:9). The Holy Spirit works through the church to evangelize the world. The water of life is eternal life, available freely by faith in Christ (reference 7:17; 21:6; Isaiah 55:1; and John 4:14; 7:37).
Notably, the New Testament begins with the birth of Christ, the promised Messiah, and ends with the promise of His return.
Dr. Wayne M. Williams and his wife of 40 years, Lita, reside in Athens.
