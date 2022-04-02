“And has given Him authority to execute judgment also, because He is the Son of Man. Do not marvel at this; for the hour is coming in which all who are in the graves will hear His voice and come forth — those who have done good, to the resurrection of life, and those who have done evil, to the resurrection of condemnation,” John 5:27-29.
Every soul will hear the call of the Lord, come judgment day. No one is exempt from this call. Not one soul will be tardy or missing. No one can call in sick or delayed. Attendance is mandatory. You will be there! I will also be there. Have you done anything to prepare yourself for this meeting? Are you doing anything now to prepare for this judgment scene before God?
There are those who will have a difficult time because they have a lack of faith in Jesus Christ as being the Messiah sent from God.
“Therefore I said to you that you will die in your sins; for if you do not believe that I am He, you will die in your sins,” John 8:24.
These are all doomed automatically. These have never acknowledged Jesus, have never submitted to His will, and are too busy with themselves to be concerned over spiritual matters. How sad it is that the greater part of mankind is doomed to hell.
Salvation is not found in any other religion of the earth, only in Jesus. The Islamic faith will not give you eternal life. Buddhism cannot save. All religions of the world are inferior to the Christian faith and cannot save a single soul from hell.
“Enter by the narrow gate; for wide is the gate and broad is the way that leads to destruction and there are many who go in by it. Because narrow is the gate and difficult is the way which leads to life, and there are few who find it,” Matthew 7:13-14.
So all non-Christian people fit into this category of the broad way who fail to believe in Christ. They are condemned. We don’t like to think or talk about things like this. However, if we hope to be right with God, it is necessary to talk and understand these things. An understanding of the afterlife helps to motivate us now to believe, and to be faithful to Christ.
“And to you who are troubled rest with us when the Lord Jesus is revealed from heaven with His mighty angels, in flaming fire taking vengeance on those who do not know God, and on those who do not obey the gospel of our Lord Jesus Christ. These shall be punished with everlasting destruction from the presence of the Lord and from the glory of His power,” II Thessalonians 1:7-9.
This language from Paul is some of the most blunt, plain, honest teachings given on the judgment of God. If we believe the Bible, then we must take heed to its teachings. We cannot simply believe that Jesus is the Messiah or the Christ and do nothing to affirm our faith. As the passage above states “those who obey not the gospel” are subject to the vengeance of God.
“For we must all appear before the judgment seat of Christ, that each one may receive the things done in the body, according to what He has done, whether good or bad. Knowing therefore the terror of the Lord, we persuade men;” I Corinthians 5:10-11a.
We are not going to be judged by our faith. We will be judged by our deeds, what we have done in the body, whether it be good or evil. We will be judged by how we live in the sight of all men, how we conduct ourselves, our manner of speech, and how we treat others. Judgment is always according to a man’s works or lifestyle. In every case in scriptures, judgment is about the deeds done in the body.
You cannot be saved by faith alone!
Jesus said, “And behold I am coming quickly, and My reward is with Me, to give to everyone according to his work,” Revelation 22:12.
Continuing in verse 14, “Blessed are those who do His commandments, that they may have right to the tree of life, and may enter through the gates into the city.”
Here Jesus states that obedience gives one a right to the tree of life. The inference is that faith only without obedience will not save. Faith and obedience are both required. You cannot separate the two. They always go together.
“Then I saw a great white throne and Him who sat on it, from whose face the earth and the heaven fled away. And there was found no place for them. And I saw the dead, small and great, standing before God, and books were opened. And another book was opened, which is the book of life. And the dead were judged according to their works, by the things which are written in the books,” Revelation 20:11-12.
How can we be judged by our faith? We can’t. Our lack of faith produces a lack of works or deeds. A proper faith produces faithful obedience. We are judged by our works. Who can argue against the word of God? Perhaps the liberal mind religiously can argue faith only, but are you willing to put your soul at stake? This is what judgment is about. The eternal destiny of the soul. Are you willing to risk the destiny of your soul just to prove salvation by faith only? That doesn’t sound very wise to me. It sounds rather foolish.
Today, my friends, if I can be of service to you in discussing the word of God, I promise to be patient and kind with you. There are many Biblical topics worthy of open discussion. Let us seek to be united on the word of God. Please call or text with any comments or questions. If you have a topic you wish was discussed, please let me know. I will consider it and hopefully respond in a few weeks. The most important thing for all of us is to honestly seek the truth of God’s message the way God intended it to be. Is this asking too much? Please come worship with us.
Larry Graves is the minister at Riceville Church of Christ. He can be reached at 865-300-0642.
