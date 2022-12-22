John The Baptist
Luke 3:2-6, 15-18
I. A Meaningful Message (Luke 3:2-3)
According to some facts of history, it would seem that the successors of Augustus, the first and by far the ablest, was his stepson, Tiberius. His merits as a soldier and administrator were well known. The 15 years of Tiberius mentioned by Luke includes the three years he reigned jointly with Augustus.
In John 18:13, we observe that Annas is the father-in-law to Caiaphas the high priest. There was no provision made in the law of Moses for more than one high priest to be in office at the same time, but in the days of Christ, the secular government was taking much part in the affairs of the Jews. In that arrangement, Annas was president of the Sanhedrin and Caiaphas was high priest for religious activities. In Luke 1:80, we find John in the wilderness, and the present verse says the Lord called him by His word.
In verse 3, at the Lord's call, John began preaching in the region of the Jordan. Baptism of repentance means baptism that is preceded and prompted by repentance or a turning away from the practice of sin. For remission of sins denotes that repentance and baptism was in order to the remission of sins. (E.M. Zerr)
II. An Old Testament Prophecy Concerning a New Testament Prophet (Luke 3:4-6)
The scope and design of John's ministry was to bring the people from their sins and to their Savior. He came preaching, not a sect or party, but a profession; the sign or ceremony was washing with water. By the words here used, John preached the necessity of repentance, in order to the remission of sins, and that the baptism of water was an outward sign of that inward cleansing and renewal of heart, which attend, or are the effects of true repentance, as well as a profession of it. Here is the fulfilling of the Scriptures, Isaiah 40:3, in the ministry of John. When way is made for the gospel into the heart, by taking down high thoughts, and bringing them into obedience to Christ, by leveling the soul, and removing all that hinders us in the way of Christ and his grace, then preparation is made to welcome the salvation of God. (Matthew Henry)
III. Magnifying the Singular Savior (Luke 3:15-16)
The preaching of John soon attracted opposition from the Jewish religious leaders. They sent representatives to question him and then report back on what he taught and who he claimed to be. John denied that he was promoting himself as some new leader in Israel. He did not consider himself to be either the prophet of Deuteronomy 18:15, 18 or the "Elijah" promised in Malachi 4:5. He was only a voice calling people to turn from their sin and be baptized, and so prepare themselves to receive the Messiah. He was like a messenger sent ahead of the king to tell people to clear the way for the royal arrival (Matthew 3:1-6; Luke 3:1-6; and John 1:19-23).
John commanded all people to repent, no matter who they were. Those who were descendants of Abraham were no more privileged in the eyes of God than the stones on the ground. All people, regardless of nationality, religion or social status, were to leave their selfish and sinful ways, and produce results in their daily lives that would prove their repentance to be genuine (Matthew 3:7-10; Luke 3:7-14).
Although John baptized people to show they had repented and been forgiven their past sins, his baptism gave them no power to live a pure life. It was merely a preparation for one who was far greater than John. Jesus Christ would give the Holy Spirit, which, like fire, would burn up the useless chaff of the heart, leaving the pure wheat to feed and strengthen the life (Matthew 3:11-12; Luke 3:15-17; John 1:24-28). (Flemming)
IV. The Task(s) Implemented by the Messiah (Luke 3:17-18)
Here, the evangelist concludes his account of John's preaching with an et cætera (Luke 3:18): Many other things in his exhortation preached he unto the people, which are not recorded. First, John was an affectionate preacher. He was “parakalon” - exhorting, beseeching; he pressed things home upon his hearers, followed his doctrine close, as one in earnest.
Secondly, He was a practical preacher. Much of his preaching was exhortation, quickening them to their duty, directing them in it, and not amusing them with matters of nice speculation.
Thirdly, He was a popular preacher. Though he had scribes and Pharisees, men of polite learning, attending his ministry, and Sadducees, men of free thought, as they pretended, yet he addressed himself to the people, “pros ton laon” - to the laity, and accommodated himself to their capacity, as promising himself best success among them.
Fourthly, He was an evangelical preacher, for so the word here used signifies, “euengelizeto” - he preached the gospel to the people; in all his exhortations, he directed people to Christ, and excited and encouraged their expectations of him. When we press duty upon people, we must direct them to Christ, both for righteousness and strength.
Fifthly, He was an ample preacher: “Many other things he preached,” “polla men kai hetera” - many things, and different. He preached a great deal, shunned not to declare the whole counsel of God; and he varied in his preaching, that those who were not reached, and touched, and wrought upon, by one truth, might be by another.
Central Text: And he [John] came into all the country about Jordan, preaching the baptism of repentance for the remission of sins - Luke 3:3.
