Dear friends, this week we are entering the season of Lent. This is an ancient practice of the church calendar, a time each year for self-examination, prayer, giving, fasting, and repentance that leads up to our remembrance of the death of Jesus and celebration of his resurrection. We cover the crosses, pause the alleluias, slow our pace, and repent. But the most important thing about Lent is not our fasting or prayer, but the abundant blessing and love of God.
Each Ash Wednesday in the Episcopal Church, we begin our worship with this beautiful proclamation from The Book of Common Prayer: “God, you hate nothing you have made.”
The foundation of this season is not sorrow and change; it is not about everything that is wrong with us. The starting point of this time is that God hates nothing, God loves everything, that God has made. Isn’t that good news? We do not earn God’s care with righteousness. We cannot bring about the resurrection through our worship. God’s love and life are a given, assured no matter what.
Even the mark of ashes on Ash Wednesday tells that story of love. The imposition of ashes is not offered any old way. What is the shape of the ashes?
A cross. The cross traced on our foreheads in oil is a sign of blessing. Yes, blessing! This is the sign we offer the newly baptized. We give it to the squirming babies and brave kids and earnest adults as a sign of God’s Holy Spirit with them, guiding and strengthening their life in the body of Christ. This is the sign we offer the sick and the dying. We give it to those in waiting rooms and hospital rooms and deathbeds as a sign of God’s Holy Spirit with them, healing and redeeming and loving these frail bodies and minds. And we receive it today, the oil of blessing mixed with ashes. This is the sign of God’s Holy Spirit with us, accompanying us in this fragile life, comforting us in sorrow, and leading us to repentance.
In the Greek of the New Testament scriptures, to “repent” is “to turn,” or as the prophet Joel wrote, return to God with all our hearts. We pray in order to turn our hearts to God and each other and rightly order our loves. We fast and examine our habits so that we might flourish more fully, living in peace and hope as God’s beloved children. We give financially to the parish and other charities to release money’s priority in our lives and express thanksgiving for what we have been given. The call to repent is a call to turn more fully toward God’s love, “to turn,” as poet K.J. Ramsey wrote, “toward ourselves as people God already loves.”
Whatever spiritual disciplines we take on or habits we give up, may God’s blessing be our foundation and God’s love be our guide. In this fragile life, with so much uncertain and fraught, may we turn toward God, and turn toward ourselves as people God loves.
The Rev. Claire Brown was called as rector to St. Paul’s in Athens in 2021, and previously served at St. Paul’s Chattanooga and St. Augustine’s Nashville. She is a graduate of Lee University, Vanderbilt Divinity School, the School of Theology at Sewanee, and has been trained as a retreat leader and spiritual director through the Shalem Institute and Still Harbor. Claire is co-author of “Keep Watch with Me: An Advent Reader for Peacemakers, and New Directions for Holy Questions.”
