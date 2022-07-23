Four days (Note 11:4) This sickness is not unto death anticipates the raising of Lazarus (see 11:44), since Jesus already knew his death would occur (see 11:14). In fact, Lazarus must have died shortly after the messengers left Bethany, accounting for the “four days” of 11:17, 39: One day for the journey of the messengers, the two days when Jesus remained where He was (see 11:6; 10:40), and a day for Jesus’ journey to Bethany) confirmed what Jesus had already revealed, that Lazarus was unquestionably dead (see 11:14). Many Jews believed that the soul remained near the body for three days after death in the hope of returning to it. If this idea was in the minds of these people, they obviously thought all hope was gone; Lazarus was irrevocably dead. (Zondervan)
Note: Grieving over a deceased person is a natural reaction and appropriate for that circumstance (Acts 8:2; 9:39; reference 2 Chronicles 21:20). This reaction is different for believers than for unbelievers because unbelievers have no hope, while believers do (1 Thessalonians 4:13-14).
Martha addressed Jesus respectfully but probably not reverentially as “Lord.” Some readers of the story have interpreted John 11:21 as containing a rebuke, but Martha’s words there do not necessarily imply criticism. At least, they convey Martha’s grief and her confidence in Jesus’ power to heal people. In view of John 11:24; 39, 22 probably does not mean that Martha believed that Jesus could raise Lazarus back to life. More likely Martha was reaffirming her confidence in Him that her loss had not shaken. Her words in both verses expressed what many others who had faith in Jesus believed.
Jesus’ response was also typical of Him. His words had an obvious literal meaning, but they were truer than anyone present realized at the moment. Jesus offered Martha comfort based on the Old Testament assurance that God would resurrect believers (Isaiah 26:19; Daniel 12:2; note John 5:28-29). Martha, as the Pharisees, believed this Old Testament revelation, though the Sadducees did not (see Acts 23:7-8). The “last day” refers to the end of the present age as the Jews viewed history, namely, just before Messiah would inaugurate the new kingdom age (reference John 6:39-40; 44; 54; and John 12:48). (Constable)
Jesus proceeded to make another of His “I am” claims. He meant that He would personally affect resurrection and provide eternal life (John 5:21; 25-29). He wanted Martha to think about the Person who would do the resurrecting rather than the event. Jesus raises people to life just as He satisfies people as bread and is, therefore, the essential element in resurrection. Without Him there is no resurrection or life. This was really a double claim. Jesus meant that He was the resurrection and He was the life. This is clear because He dealt with the two concepts of resurrection and life separately in the discussion that followed. (Constable)
Furthermore, every living person who believes in Jesus will not experience eternal spiritual death. This is another promise of salvation but also of eternal security.
Jesus then asked Martha to affirm her faith in Him as the One who will raise the dead and who now gives eternal life. He was questioning her faith in Him, not her faith in doctrines. She had already expressed her faith in the doctrine of the resurrection (John 11:24).
Here, we see that our Lord does not appear as an unmoved great one with the self-assurance of an almighty at the tomb. When He gets there, He again is deeply moved within. He was that when He saw the effect of death’s power in the sorrow of the sisters and the others (John 11:33). Here He is in the direct presence of death itself.
The tomb is in a cave of which the opening is closed with a stone. The Lord commands the stone to be removed. He Himself could have removed the stone or by some wonder caused it to roll away. He does not do that. We always see that He never takes from people what they themselves can do. He always engages people when something has to happen that they can do themselves. He takes care of the impossible, that which people cannot do.
The dead heard the voice of the Son of God and lived, as Jesus had predicted (John 5:25; 28-29). If Jesus had not specified Lazarus by name, every dead person might have arisen at His command. Jesus probably cried out loudly to make clear that this resurrection was not an act of magic. And why did our Lord call aloud Lazarus’ name? Historically speaking, wizards typically muttered their incantations and spells quietly (note Isaiah 8:19). Furthermore, such a loud command emphasized Jesus’ authority.
The Jews did not wrap their dead so tightly in their grave clothes that Lazarus would have had difficulty doing what John wrote that he did.
“He cried with a loud voice” (verse 43) is prophetic of that day when the dead shall hear the voice of the Son of God (see John 5:25, 28-29). Importantly, no one present could mistake that it was the voice of Jesus to whom Lazarus “came forth” (verse 44).
“Graveclothes were narrow strips of cloth, like bandages. Sometimes a shroud was used” (see 19:40).
“A napkin” was a separate item (see 20:7).
“Loose him, and let him go” signaled that Lazarus was alive. (Zondervan)
Dr. Wayne M. Williams and his wife of 40 years, Lita, reside in Athens.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.