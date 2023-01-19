You know that moment when you’re out and about at a restaurant or a show and you see someone who is so familiar and you just can’t place them? It is a particular kind of exasperating. But it is followed by a particular kind of satisfaction, the inner, victorious “Aha!” when you can place someone!
“Oh, we met at so-and-so’s birthday dinner!” or “you work at my dentist’s office!”
Don’t we feel so pleased in the moment of recognition? In churches that follow the liturgical calendar, each year in the season after the Feast of the Epiphany, we read scriptures that are all about the moments of recognition of the identity of Jesus.
“Aha!” says John the Baptist, when the Spirit of God descends from heaven like a dove. “This is the lamb of God!”
“Aha!” say the fishermen, as they accept the call to follow and become disciples.
“Aha!” say those who listen to the sermon on the mount. “This is what life in God is all about!”
Through these stories and more, Jesus is being made known as his strange and wonderful self. He’s just like us and yet completely different. We are invited to pay attention to how people understood and were transformed by Jesus so that we might also begin to notice when we’re meeting God in our midst. We might be aware of the presence of God in our lives in worship and prayer, through unexplained peace or the beauty of nature. But there’s one place I’d like to focus on the recognition of God in our lives, and that is the dignity and presence of God in every single person.
Jesus’ affinity for oddballs and outcasts showed us that every person we ever meet has the imprint of God on their life. He taught us in his listening, healing, and compassion that we will never meet someone who is not a beloved child of God. If we take that example seriously, things can start to change.
First, this belief that we all carry God’s image might change how we see ourselves. Some of us have a much easier time believing that divine spark is in other people, but can’t always seem to offer that recognition to our own selves. For those of us who find ourselves in that struggle, we might look to a speech from the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., whose legacy along with countless other civil rights leaders we honored this week.
He once spoke to a group of students at a junior high school in Philadelphia and said, “Number one in your life’s blueprint, should be a deep belief in your own dignity, your worth and your own somebodiness. Don’t allow anybody to make you feel that you’re nobody. Always feel that you count. Always feel that you have worth, and always feel that your life has ultimate significance.”
The call of the movement and MLK’s work was the acknowledgement and protections of the rights of persons in our democracy. It was also a call for America to see the inherent dignity in every person, of every background and skin color, every economic status. I can’t imagine the import of hearing those words as an African-American teenager in 1967, but I know they speak to my heart and social location, too.
If we take seriously that we have worth, that we bear the image and presence of God in us, then so does this neighbor, and that one, and this neighbor, and that one. The recognition of “somebodiness,” the recognition of the image of God in everyone, starts to spill out. When we understand that we are worthy of care and tenderness, of forgiveness, when we see our capacity to change and grow, then we can’t help but extend that to others around us. When we recognize the presence of God in ourselves and in each other, we find ourselves faced with the invitation to greet each other with honor and reverence, and the spirit of Christ grows in our midst.
