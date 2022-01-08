And with that title, many simply turned the page to the next article. The last thing they want to read about is some “preacher man” telling them what to do with their money.
“He’s only talking about money because he wants more of it,” some will think.
They’re not wrong. I do want more money. But not for the reasons they imagine.
I’m getting ahead of myself; let’s start over. I want to write about prosperity and how it is taught in the gospels.
Some will read the word “prosperity” and immediately think money. However, all the money in the world doesn’t do you a bit of good if you have been diagnosed with a supposedly incurable disease. What you need then is healing and health, not money and wealth.
Money doesn’t sooth an unclear conscience; it can only make you comfortable in your guilt and misery. It takes the good news of the gospel to let us know God will remember our sins and our iniquities no more (reference Hebrews 8:12).
But if you have unpaid bills, healing and health won’t get them paid. A clear conscience does you no good. What you need is money — cold hard cash.
I’m sure some will wonder why I focus so much on money.
“A person’s eternal salvation is more important,” they may say.
Here’s what I believe: How a person handles their money is a direct reflection of their trust in God.
Full disclosure, that’s not an original thought with me; I got it from the Bible.
Luke records a parable Jesus told of the unjust steward. This man had been stealing from his employer for years. A day of reckoning came in which the steward was about to lose his job. However, before he did, he went and reduced the debt of those that owed money to his master, which earned him praise.
Jesus concluded the parable by saying, “I tell you, make friends for yourselves by using the riches of the world that are so often used in wrong ways. So when riches are a thing of the past, friends may receive you into a home that will be forever. He that is faithful with little things is faithful with big things also. He that is not honest with little things is not honest with big things. If you have not been faithful with riches of this world, who will trust you with true riches? If you have not been faithful in that which belongs to another person, who will give you things to have as your own” (Luke 16:9-12 (NLV)?
In context, Jesus is referring to the faithful handling of money as a little thing. Trusting God for your eternal security is much bigger.
I suspect some are wondering, “Are you saying money is more important than salvation?”
No, but again, I believe that how a person handles their money is a direct reflection of their trust in God.
When God tells you to tithe (i.e., donate ten percent of your increase to the church), how do you respond? Do you look at your situation and decide you can’t afford to give? Or do you simply obey?
Before anyone thinks I have something personally to gain by talking about tithing, allow me to share something you may not otherwise know. I am not a paid staff member of the church I attend. If the church finances increase, I get no gain. If they decrease, it doesn’t affect my bottom line one iota. The finances of the church simply do not affect me.
I don’t talk about money for my benefit; I talk about it for yours.
And in case you’re wondering about this column, I am not on the staff at The Daily Post-Athenian. I am a regular writer for the religious section. However, I get no salary, no compensation.
I don’t write for my benefit; I write for yours.
When I talk about money and increase, it’s not because I’m looking to get something from you; I’m looking to get something to you. And that’s an understanding of a faith and trust in God that will lead to prosperity in each and every situation.
And success in finances is wildly important. Many of you will spend 40-plus hours of your life every week trying to make as much money as you can. Whether we like it or not (or will admit it or not), the pursuit of money is a primary motivator in modern-day America.
If you want success in your finances, you’re going to have to learn to trust God with the little things (i.e., money (reference Luke 16:10). I recommend first you commit yourself to tithing. Give to God ten percent of all your increase and trust God for the blessing.
“‘Bring the whole tithe into the storehouse, that there may be food in my house. Test me in this,’ says the Lord Almighty, ‘and see if I will not throw open the floodgates of heaven and pour out so much blessing that there will not be room enough to store it. I will prevent pests from devouring your crops, and the vines in your fields will not drop their fruit before it is ripe,’ says the Lord Almighty. ‘Then all the nations will call you blessed, for yours will be a delightful land,’ says the Lord Almighty” (Malachi 3:10-12 (NIV).
Dear Reader, I will be writing more about finances in the coming weeks. Why? Because I’ve seen the economic forecast. I’ve seen the rising prices at the stores and gas pumps. If there was ever a time to learn to walk in the financial prosperity of the Lord, it’s now.
Tim Hughes is a lay minister and elder at Ascension Life Church in Athens. He can be reached at tim@thramb.com
