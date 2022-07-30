There is a definite purpose for everything written within the Scriptures. The story account of the transfiguration is no exception. I hope you read Mark 9:1-8 as we now discuss the application of this account to our lives. The parallel accounts are in Mathew 17:1-8 and also Luke 9:28-36.
We notice the first thing is that Jesus selects Peter, James, and John to go with Him to the mount. These three men were often chosen to be with Jesus on many occasions. Sometimes they were there with Jesus because it was their own choosing, and at other times it appears that Jesus specifically asks or permits them only, to be with Him.
In Mark 13:1-26, we have Peter, James, John and Andrew coming to Jesus privately asking Him concerning the destruction of Jerusalem. James and John are brothers as are Peter and Andrew.
On another occasion in Mark 14:32, in the Garden of Gethsemane, Jesus asks Peter, James, and John to be with Him a little distance from the others and to pray with Him. This was shortly before the arrest of Jesus, His trials and His crucifixion.
Still, at another time Jesus took these three with Him as he raised a dead daughter, to the ruler of the synagogue, Luke 8:49-56.
Perhaps there are other times when Jesus allowed these three to be with Him, apart from the others. These three appear to be the closest companions of Jesus while upon this earth. Even though they failed Him in a sense when they fell asleep while he was praying, and often they had problems understanding the teachings of Jesus. Jesus did recognize the weakness of the flesh. We all need spiritual friends.
As we continue to look at the transfiguration, we learned that Jesus was changed, or transformed into the glory of heaven. Metamorphosis comes from this Greek word transformed. Like a wooly worm or caterpillar is metamorphosis into a beautiful butterfly. Jesus, was now the whitest of all that no launderer could get any more of a white to appear. He is shining and bright and white.
Moses and Elijah appear with Jesus. Peter wrongly places all three as equals and desires to build a tent for each one of them. Now as we understand this, Moses was the Law giver, as he gave instructions which he received from God concerning worship and daily life of the Israelites. Elijah was the Law restorer as we see the wickedness of the 10 Northern tribes of Israel under Ahab and Jezebel. Elijah slew several hundred priests of Baal and sought to return the people back to God. Peter wanted to pay honor to all three of these great prophets of God, but suddenly Jesus is standing alone. Moses and Elijah are nowhere in sight.
A voice comes from heaven saying in Mark 9:7, “This is My beloved Son, Hear Him.”
The message is plain! We no longer are under the Old Testament, it is not binding to Christians. We are to hear and abide by the message of Jesus today and do His will. The Law of Moses is good for my learning, to help me understand God and to help bring me to Christ as a schoolmaster. However, I am not under the Law of Moses to be circumcised, nor do I offer up animal sacrifices to God. I am allowed to eat pork and other foods if I desire them. There is nothing in the Law of Moses that obligates me to it. There are eternal principles and truth that carries over into the New Testament. I am obligated to obey them because of the teachings of Christ.
“God, who at various times and in various ways, spoke in times past to the fathers by the prophets, has in these last days spoken to us by His Son, whom He has appointed heir of all things, through whom also He made the worlds.” Hebrews 1:1-2.
God speaks today through Jesus, through His Word, the Scriptures. No other way! The scriptures teach this. I am not limiting God as to say that He cannot speak directly to man. God has revealed this to us Himself. God does not lie. Therefore God does not speak directly to man today. God does not speak through angels today, nor visions and dreams. God speaks to us today through His Word which is from Jesus. Be not deceived. There is no new revelation from God, the Bible is completed and furnishes man for all our needs spiritually. If God spoke directly to man today then the Bible has to be false. It would contains lies. If the Bible is false, then we cannot believe anything we read in it. The Bible would be an unreliable source of religious authority.
“I found it necessary to write to you exhorting you to contend earnestly for the faith which was once for all delivered to the saints.” Jude 3.
The New Testament system of faith has been completed for 2,000 years. It has been delivered once, it was completed and delivered to the saints. There is no need for additional revelation. To contend means to be like a contender in a sporting event. We prepare for the event by exercising, eating right, staying away from things that are harmful. We study our plan of action and are on guard against our opponent. The same applies spiritually. We must know that we are contending for ourselves and for our faith. How well do we represent God as we contend with the world? We must study and eat spiritual nourishment and exercise our minds to prepare for the ultimate battle with Satan. Satan is the ultimate enemy and the world represents Him. The devil goes about as a roaring lion. We must be careful of His deceit, manipulation, temptations and tremendous evils.
Jesus gave to us His words of life.
He said, “I am the Way, the Truth, and the Life. No one comes to the Father except through Me.”
We had better pay attention to what Jesus teaches and obey His instructions regardless of what they are. Me must humble ourselves before Jesus and God in order to give up our pride or whatever interferes with our obedience. We are traveling through time as we live. We also are traveling through space as we circle the sun once a year, a distance of millions and millions of miles. We are searching for heaven. You had better look in the book, the Bible. That’s where you find directions to heaven.
Please come worship with us.
Larry Graves is the minister at Riceville Church of Christ. He can be reached at 865-300-0642.
