Reference 1 Peter 1:7 and note that God tests our faith in the crucible. The term “substance” as it is used here is from the same Greek word translated “express image” in Hebrews 1:3 and “confidence” in 3:14. The faith described here involves the most solid possible conviction; the God-given present assurance of a future reality. The expression, “evidence of things not seen,” represents true faith that is not based on empirical evidence, but on divine assurance, and is a gift of God (Ephesians 2:8).
Personally, I am more inclined to believe along with the Expositor’s Bible Commentary that what is presented here are some general observations on the nature of faith. They do not constitute a formal definition; rather, the writer is calling attention to some significant features of faith. Then he proceeds to show how faith works out in practice.
In verse 2 we read, “For by it (faith) the elders obtained a good report.”
The phrase “obtained a good report” is a rendering of a single word, martyre (middle, passive voice; see chapter 12:1). In the literal sense, this means that faith enabled the elders (Greek, presbyteroi; “forefathers,” “patriarchs”) to secure a commendation (from God, see Hebrews 11:4-6) of the fruitfulness of believing and following God’s Word. (Zondervan KJV Commentary)
Likewise in verse 3, we are instructed that “Through faith we understand” (Greek, noe; “to ponder” or “to think”) does not refer to understanding as we normally think of it but rather conveys the idea that our ponderings, our thinking, and our meditations are to be done within the “castle walls” of faith. One of the great ponderings for mankind has been “that the worlds (Greek, ain; “ages”; Hebrews 1:2) were framed by the word of God.”
Since faith is such an important element in perseverance as the prophecy from Habakkuk shows, so much so that it constitutes the very dynamic by which the just shall live, the writer now turns his attention to a full exposition of its meaning.
He begins with a description: “faith is being sure of what we hope for and certain of what we do not see” (verse 1).
Now, if this translation is accepted (note the Authorized Version), then the writer has described faith, not as itself “the substance of things hoped for,” but as an attitude of mind toward the future and the unseen that is determinative for personal conduct in the present. Faith, based as it is upon the firm word of God, is not at all a “leap in the dark.” It assures one of the reality of the invisible world, and of its superiority to the visible, and thereby enables him to make the right choice in the moment of decision. Faith, therefore, is fundamental to perseverance, for perseverance is nothing more than a series of choices for the future and the unseen over against choices for present and transient things belonging to the phenomenal world. It was thus by faith that “the (elders) ancients” received divine approval (verse 2), for they, as the author is about to demonstrate massively, were enabled by it to “hold fast to the unseen in spite of the illusions and temptations of this passing world” (E.F. Scott). Thus, there is seen again a continuity existing between the past and the present — a continuity of faith in the unseen which binds the two peoples together.
In good literary fashion, the author breaks up his survey of redemptive history lest it become monotonous, and pauses to summarize what he has been saying (see verses 13–16). There is a larger fulfillment to God’s promises than that which can be realized on earth in the realm of the visible — “All these people were still living by faith when they died. They did not receive the things promised” (verse 13). Thus, though Abraham did get to Canaan — the promised land — and though Isaac was born to him in his old age, and in this sense the promises of God were realized, his faith not being totally unrewarded, it is also true that he did not receive what was promised, that is to say, he did not receive the promises (the literal translation of the Greek). The promises of God cannot be fulfilled short of that “better country — a heavenly one” (verse 16). Recall that to the writer of Hebrews, the heavenly is the real world. The phenomenal world is but its shadow. Faith, the capacity to see that unseen sphere and to understand its superiority over the seen, compels the believer to choose for the former and against the latter. Thus, it was that faith made the patriarchs live as “foreigners and strangers on earth” (verse 13ff) because they were “looking for a country of their own” beyond earth’s space-time limits (verse 14).
Hence, “God is not ashamed to be called their God” (verse 16, note Mark 12:26). (Zondervan Bible Commentary)
Church Supply Pastor and Christian columnist, Dr. Wayne M. Williams, presently resides in Athens with his wife of 39 years, Lita. For additional study notes, see the Facebook page International Sunday School Lessons.
