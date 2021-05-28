Dear Reader, if you’ve followed me for any length of time, you know that I like to write about the concept of faith: That each individual has what they believe and speak. I am a firm believer; I’ve seen it work too many times. Plus, I can provide a scriptural basis for it.
And when I write about faith, quite often I assume you, Dear Reader, are one who would take my teaching and advice to heart. You want to walk in faith. You want to believe the promises in the Word of God and see them come to pass in your life. You might be one who has even attempted to believe only to see a disastrous result. Consequently, you have retreated to the comfort of a doctrine of sovereignty that teaches God heals some but does not heal others. He saves some but not all. He sets some free while others never receive their deliverance.
But what if it is not up to God? What if we are trapped in a prison of our own making?
My favorite passage on faith is Mark 11:22-24. However, to stop reading with verse 24 can be a great disservice.
After explaining the principle of faith (verse 23) and providing instruction on how to get what you desire from the Father (verse 24), Jesus provides this warning “And whenever you stand praying, if you have anything against anyone, forgive him, that your Father in heaven may also forgive you your trespasses. But if you do not forgive, neither will your Father in heaven forgive your trespasses” (Mark 11:25-26 (NKJV)).
Dear Reader, trying to believe God for anything when you have unforgiveness towards your fellow man simply does not work. It’s not that unforgiveness binds God, it binds you.
Earlier in His ministry, Jesus instructed His disciples on the importance of forgiveness. I like how it is recorded in The Passion Translation®; it provides modern-day equivalencies giving us a perspective we can understand.
“There once was a king who had servants who had borrowed money from the royal treasury. He decided to settle accounts with each of them. As he began the process, it came to his attention that one of his servants owed him one billion dollars. So he summoned the servant before him and said to him, ‘Pay me what you owe me.’ When his servant was unable to repay his debt, the king ordered that he be sold as a slave along with his wife and children and every possession they owned as payment toward his debt. The servant threw himself facedown at his master’s feet and begged for mercy. ‘Please be patient with me. Just give me more time and I will repay you all that I owe.’ Upon hearing his pleas, the king had compassion on his servant, and released him, and forgave his entire debt” (Matthew 18:23-27 (TPT)).
“No sooner had the servant left when he met one of his fellow servants, who owed him twenty thousand dollars. He seized him by the throat and began to choke him, saying, ‘You’d better pay me right now everything you owe me!’ His fellow servant threw himself facedown at his feet and begged, ‘Please be patient with me. If you’ll just give me time, I will repay you all that is owed.’ But the one who had his debt forgiven stubbornly refused to forgive what was owed him. He had his fellow servant thrown into prison and demanded he remain there until he repaid the debt in full” (Matthew 18:28-30 (TPT)).
“When his associates saw what was going on, they were outraged and went to the king and told him the whole story. The king said to him, ‘You scoundrel! Is this the way you respond to my mercy? Because you begged me, I forgave you the massive debt that you owed me. Why didn’t you show the same mercy to your fellow servant that I showed to you?’ In a fury of anger, the king turned him over to the prison guards to be tortured until all his debt was repaid. In this same way, my heavenly Father will deal with any of you if you do not release forgiveness from your heart toward your fellow believer” (Matthew 18:31-35 (TPT)).
I walked in unforgiveness ignorantly for many years. In retrospect, I realized I was living in a prison of my own making. I had chosen not to forgive.
When I was in my teenage years, the pastor of the church in which I was raised called me and another young man into his office. He had heard some of the young people were speaking in tongues in his church and he was adamant that it wasn’t to continue. Me, being young in the Lord, could not rectify in my mind how something, which I thought was obviously of God, was forbidden in the church. I got offended and, as I walked out of his office that day, I made a conscientious decision to not forgive him for what he had done.
I spent almost 10 years of my life in unforgiveness. It drove me away from the church and anything spiritual. I wanted nothing to do with Jesus, the Holy Spirit, or our Heavenly Father.
Eventually, I ran into some spirit-filled believers who helped me get back on track, got me back in church, praying and believing God again, and, most importantly, walking in unforgiveness.
I even had the opportunity to speak to that pastor many years later.
It was a church homecoming. As a relatively new church (they had only been in existence about 35 years at that time), the Sunday morning service had all the previous pastors in attendance. And they were all invited to the front of the church for the altar call.
I remember distinctly the Lord prompting me to go to him and I remember exactly what I said, “This may not mean much to you, but it means everything to me. I forgive you.”
He gave me a curious look and replied, “Okay.”
And that was it. I was officially free of the prison of unforgiveness.
Not long after that, the reality of what Jesus taught in Matthew 18 became clear. The sorry state of my spiritual life, the hopelessness, the lack of peace, the depression, were all because I had decided to walk in unforgiveness. I was living in a prison of my own making.
Dear Reader, don’t let this be you. Decide to forgive anyone and everyone that hurts or offends you. Don’t live in a prison of your own making.
