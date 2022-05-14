Have you ever read your Bible with an effort to understand the power of Jesus? How was Jesus able to do all the marvelous healings and signs and wonders that He did? We must realize that Jesus is fully divine or God and also fully human at the same time. Jesus is deity. He was there in the creation process, not known as Jesus until His birth to Mary.
“And truly Jesus did many other signs in the presence of His disciples, which are not written in this book; but these are written that you may believe that Jesus is the Christ, the Son of God, and that believing you may have life in His name,” John 20:30-31.
The purpose of John’s writings is to produce faith in Jesus as the Son of God. God as our creator and by whom all things have been made. The laws of gravity are generated through God which relates to our entire solar system. All the laws of science and medicine and mathematical equations are all designed by God.
Jesus commonly broke all the laws of nature, medicine, science, mathematics, chemistry and possibly others like the traditional laws made by the Pharisees and Jewish leaders. Jesus broke the law of chemistry when He turned water into wine, John 2. The servants of the house were to do as He instructed them. Jesus told them to fill the water pots with water and to serve it to the marriage feast. The feast had already drank all the wine. It was an embarrassment to the host to run out. The wine that was served out of the water pots was the best of the wine. Everything Jesus does is absolutely the best!
Jesus could know and understand the hearts of man. We have the example of the woman at the well in John 4:4-42. Jesus is breaking traditional law as the Jew would normally not talk with a woman and a half breed at that. This woman was a Samaritan, part Jew and part Gentile. Jesus also knew her past, her currant lifestyle and even her thoughts. Jesus was also prophesying the future. So there are at least three supernatural powers related in this story. In this same chapter, 4:46-54, we have Jesus healing a nobleman’s son. The nobleman came to Jesus declaring that his son was almost dead. Jesus tells the noble man to go his way that his son lives. Jesus was not present in person when this boy was healed. Jesus just spoke the healing to the nobleman. There was no laying on of hands, no special words, just a simple process for Jesus to do this.
In John 5:1-19, Jesus heals a man who was bedfast and could not walk. He had this condition for 38 years.
Jesus asked him, “Do you want to be made well?”
Then Jesus spoke, “Rise, take up your bed and walk.”
The man was made well instantly and needed no therapy. He automatically was now able to walk and to carry his bed. The healing of Jesus is immediate and completely. The man was now strong and able to go and live a normal life as everyone else. In the healings of Jesus, there is never a return of the problem. The healing is complete and lasting. During this healing, Jesus broke the traditions of the religious leaders. Jesus healed on the Sabbath. The religious leaders would rather this man remain bedfast than to be healed on the Sabbath. When Jesus healed, he usually forgave one’s sin also, meaning that Jesus is God and is therefore able to forgive the sins of man.
On another occasion, in John 6:4-14, Jesus feeds a multitude of people with a boy’s lunch of five barley loaves and two small fish. The number of men was about 5,000. You add in women and children and possibly you would have as much as 10,000-15,000 in reality. This is amazing! Let’s see, that means one loaf would feed 3,000 and one fish would feed 7,500, if we figure the highest number. This is a mathematical miracle plus whatever else we might consider. Later that evening, in this same chapter, Jesus went up on the mountain to be alone. His disciples got in the boat to go to the other side. The wind was blowing and the waves became difficult, they had to row the boat. Jesus came walking upon the water. He is defying gravity. Walking on air.
Apparently his disciples were frightened and He declares, “It is I.”
Jesus gets in the boat and immediately they are on the other side of the sea. So they reached their destination miraculously also.
Lots of people were believing in Jesus now, but a lot were not believing. The brothers of Jesus were skeptical of Jesus. They could not accept Him as being the Son of God, John 7:5-10. Later, after the resurrection of Christ, they came to be believers, at least James and Jude, who wrote books of the Bible we call by their name. The miracles have never been rejected or denied. How do you deny an actual healing or walking on water? The religious leaders of the day were jealous of Jesus and did not like Him having a greater following than they had. Of course a lot of people were only following Jesus in order to be healed, or to be fed with little thought of Him being the Son of God. They just wanted their little miracle.
Later in the book, John 9:1ff, Jesus heals a blind man who was born blind. It was a common belief that sin caused these infirmities as blindness or whatever health problem you may have.
Jesus was asked about it and He responded that, “the works of God should be revealed in him.”
Later in chapter 11, we see Jesus raising a dead man from the grave. Lazarus had been in the tomb for four days, his body already should be stinking.
Jesus states, “Lazarus come forth,” and he is risen from the dead.
Later in this book, we read of the death, burial and the resurrection of Jesus. At some point during the next 40 days, Jesus was seen of over 500 on one occasion, I Corinthians 15. These are written that you may believe that Jesus is the Christ, the Son of God.
Larry Graves is the minister at Riceville Church of Christ. He can be reached at 865-300-0642.
