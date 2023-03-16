I had an internet friend scold me for not writing enough about successful living. That is, after all, the title of the column. He rarely agrees with my interpretation of scripture. Or rather, I should say, I don’t think he believes the Bible to be the inspired word of God.
Regardless, he has somewhat of a point. Some of my columns are more about what I’ve learned from the bible as opposed to how it’s helped me to live successfully. (Truth be told, he would probably appreciate it if I never mentioned the bible again; I’m not sure he realizes I write this column for the religion section of the paper.)
With that said, I decided to write about handling money. These are just some practical tips I’ve learned over the years and it’s information I would share with any young person venturing out into the world on their own.
First, let’s talk about a job. If you’re going to trade hours of your life for dollars, it would behoove you to make as much as you can per hour. And work your deal up front; once they hire you, they’re only going to pay what it costs to replace you. Don’t go into your boss’ office and demand a raise unless you can justify why your pay increase is warranted. You may need more money to pay your bills, but that’s not your boss’ problem. They’re in business to make money and you agreed to work for a specific salary or hourly rate. If they can replace you with someone else to do the exact same thing for the exact same rate, they will.
If you want a raise, just ask your boss what you can do (or learn) to justify them paying you more. If there is no extra task you can perform or skill set you can learn, it might be time to look for a new job. Keep in mind, no one is going to take care of you like you will take care of you.
Now about that job, if you want to succeed, there are three things you absolutely must do: One, show up to work. Two, show up on time. Three, keep your mouth shut and do what they tell you to do (unless, of course, it’s illegal or immoral). As I told all my daughters as they were entering the workforce, if you can do those three simple things, you will probably be promoted within the year. Of course, I had to remind them to keep their mouth off the workplace gossip. There’s nothing to be gained by getting in the middle of “he said, she said” office politics.
If you’re just entering the workforce, get a credit card that charges no fee if the balance is paid each month. Use it for a couple of purchases, but pay the balance in total when the monthly statement comes due. In other words, don’t charge anything that you cannot pay in full at the end of the month.
Be warned. Credit cards prey on the spontaneous, instantaneous, “got-to-have-it-now” emotions of our consumer-based society. They allow you to purchase something for which you might not have the money right now, with the luxury of paying it back when you do. But if you don’t pay the total at the end of the month, chances are you’ll get hit with some exorbitant interest rates. The interest rates charged would be criminal if the politicians weren’t in pockets of the lending institutions.
Credit card debt can be debilitating. If you only pay the minimum balance each month, it could take you five years or more to pay off a debt as low as $100. They don’t want you to pay it off. They want you to carry a balance. They make money off the interest compounded each month.
However, if you can pay the balance in full each month and you have a credit card that gives you points or cash back, you can make money off them. My wife and I use a couple different credit cards for many of our major purchases. Then, towards the end of the calendar year, she will use the cash back for Christmas presents and points for gift cards.
Some young people ask, why even have a credit card at all? If you ever want to travel, whether it’s flying, renting a car, or reserving a hotel room, it’s best to have a credit card at those times. A bank debit card is not recommended for those types of purchases. And some (e.g., car rental companies) won’t take a bank debit card, they require a credit card.
Additionally, when you move out of your parents' home and attempt to establish a household for yourself, you may need that positive credit history. I have known young people who had trouble getting utilities connected to their new place because they had no credit history whatsoever. Their parents, while not necessarily wealthy, provided for them so they didn’t have to live with any personal debt. Unfortunately, the electric company and internet providers look at credit ratings before they deliver their services.
And when it comes to how you spend your money, I highly recommend that you give 10% (which would be a tithe), save 10%, and live off the other 80%. If you are constantly living off 100% of your paycheck, you’ll be one of those folks referred to as living “paycheck to paycheck.” Learn to live within reasonable boundaries.
My mother used to tell me, “You’re old enough for your wants not to hurt you.”
In other words, just because you really, really like and want the newest designer sneaker, you can live without it. And possibly save yourself over $100.
I guess I have more advice on money than I realized. I haven’t even discussed budgets or checkbooks or bills. It looks like a follow-up column is in order. (To be continued …)
