When I graduated from college, I had no prospects or plans, just a liberal arts degree that had seemed like a reasonable goal before the recession, and a part-time, minimum-wage gig serving frozen yogurt.
So, with giant ideals and questions, and too many books on my shelf, I sent a letter to a Christian community organization on a little island off the coast of British Columbia called L’Abri Fellowship. I applied to come and do chores in exchange for a place living in a sprawling house in a beautiful spot, where I could spend months talking about philosophy and theology with other like-minded oddballs.
I was excited, but also pretty worried. I had traveled alone before, but this was big and expensive. Not to mention, I didn’t know anyone there. But I took all my frozen yogurt money and bought a one-way plane ticket from Atlanta to Vancouver. I made my connecting flights, took the bus to the ferry terminal and the boat to Bowen Island, and with my backpack and duffel, walked up the street to the local shuttle bus and … it wasn’t running that afternoon. I asked a stranger who shrugged — apparently there was only one bus driver and she’d taken the day off to go see her mother. I had an address that I was supposed to give the shuttle driver, but no map or phone, and could only vaguely recall that in my research, it was about a three-mile hike from the shore to the community.
I went into the one coffee shop on the main street and ordered a tea and sat, trying to figure out what exactly to do. By then it was getting dark, I’d been traveling for 15 hours and was near tears. After I sat down at a table, the older gentleman working behind the coffee shop counter came around to me.
“I see you’re traveling?”
“Yes, I’m from Tennessee in the US.”
“Are you going to L’Abri Fellowship?”
“Yes, that’s right!”
“Well, it’s getting dark; would you like a ride after I close up in a little while?”
I was saved! He finished closing the shop, then threw my luggage into the back of an old, but very clean pick-up truck. He handed me a chunk of fresh bread, and popped a CD of Chopin into the player, then drove me up the winding roads through the dripping forest, up to the community house.
That was more than a decade ago and although I can’t remember his name, I’ll never forget his face, the calm of the music, the feel of the bread, the gift of my need recognized and met by a stranger. I don’t know his personal motivation to offer such kindness that night, but I do know that the Christian and Jewish scriptures are full of instruction to offer hospitality and care in just the ways that he did.
Leviticus advises to “love the stranger among you as yourself, for you were strangers in the land of Egypt,” and the letter to the Romans encourages that community to “pursue” hospitality to strangers.
Hebrews, referencing Genesis 18, encourages, “Do not neglect to show hospitality to strangers, for by doing that some have entertained angels without knowing it.”
And all throughout our tradition are stories of those who found grace and abundance when they turned their gaze, resources, and help toward others. Teresa of Avila, a 16th century Spanish mystic, put it like this:
Christ has no body but yours,
No hands, no feet on earth but yours,
Yours are the eyes with which he looks
Compassion on this world,
Yours are the feet with which he walks to do good,
Yours are the hands, with which he blesses all the world.
Yours are the hands, yours are the feet, Yours are the eyes, you are his body.
Christ has no body now on earth but yours.
How can we show hospitality and care to our community and to strangers in our midst? How are we, Christ’s body, hands, feet, and eyes, being invited to bless the world?
The Rev. Claire Brown was called as rector to St. Paul’s in Athens in 2021, and previously served at St. Paul’s Chattanooga and St. Augustine’s Nashville. She is a graduate of Lee University, Vanderbilt Divinity School, the School of Theology at Sewanee, and has been trained as a retreat leader and spiritual director through the Shalem Institute and Still Harbor. Claire is co-author of “Keep Watch with Me: An Advent Reader for Peacemakers, and New Directions for Holy Questions.”
