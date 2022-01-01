More importantly, what does your future hold?
It’s that time of year, or maybe I should say the beginning of a new year, where people get introspective about their lives.
Did the past year live up to expectations? Did they accomplish all they intended to do? Were there any major milestones that they’ll want to remember? What about the coming year? What goals do they want to set for it? Exercise more? Lose weight? Save more money?
Of course, there are some who simply wonder what the future looks like. Will the job market get better or worse? Will the economy go up or down? Will there be more disease, famine and calamity? Or less?
There are some church and religious leaders who share extensively about coming events: the end times, the judgement of God, tribulation of the church, etc. I have been asked why I don’t engage in those conversations or discussions.
When it comes to my beliefs, I guess I’m more pragmatic. I want to work on being the best version of me before I wade into the discussions of future events.
Which makes it seem strange that I’m writing a column titled, “What does the future hold?”
However, it’s not hard to determine what your future holds. It’s a very simple process: what are you saying today? That’s the future you will live by tomorrow.
James compares the tongue to a rudder on a ship or a bit in a horse’s mouth (reference James 3:3-4). What is the purpose of a rudder? It is to steer the ship. Or as James wrote, “although they are so large and are driven by fierce winds, they are turned by a very small rudder wherever the pilot desires” (James 3:4 (NKJV).
A rider will use the bit in a horse’s mouth to make the animal go in the direction they prefer. Again, as James wrote, “…that they may obey us, and we turn their whole body” (James 3:3 (NKJV).
Whether we want to believe it or not, or accept it or not, our tongue and the words we speak chart a course for our future. We will go in the direction they take us. Whether we speak good in our lives or evil, we will live by our words.
I believe that’s what King Solomon meant when he penned “A man shall eat well by the fruit of his mouth” (Proverbs 13:2a (NKJV). He went on to write, “He who guards his mouth preserves his life, but he who opens wide his lips shall have destruction” (Proverbs 13:3 (NKJV).
What direction are you headed in life? In other words, what are you saying about your situations and circumstances?
Are you desiring better health this year? Do you decree a healthy body with all limbs and organs functioning as they should? Or are you bemoaning every ache and pain with a statement like, “I guess that’s what happens when you get old?”
I get it, it’s not easy to declare yourself healed when there is pain in your body. But which direction do you want to go? Towards health and healing or towards pain and suffering?
Are you desiring better finances in the coming year? Do you decree your bills are paid and your needs are met? Or are you bemoaning every bill, tax and fee, wondering how in the world you will ever pay it all?
I get it, it’s not easy to declare yourself prosperous when there are past due bills to be paid. But which direction do you want to go? Towards prosperity or towards poverty? (When it comes to financial prosperity, there is more involved than simply speaking; we must be willing to give and trust God, as well. I’ll have more to say on that in future columns.)
Are you desiring better relationships in 2022? Do you call yourself a friend and choose to forgive anyone that trespasses against you? Or are you bemoaning every perceived slight, rehearsing it over and over and repeating it to anyone who will listen?
I get it, it’s not easy to keep an offense to yourself (or let it go altogether). We want to share our hurt and warn others of “What they did to me!”
But which direction do you want to go? Towards friends and family or bitterness and loneliness? (Remember: “A man who has friends must himself be friendly” (Proverbs 18:24a (NKJV]).
I would encourage you, Dear Reader, to plan for your future by finding and speaking better words. And there are no better words to speak than the promises of God.
There are literally promises in the bible that address any and every situation and circumstance in your life.
Tim Hughes is a lay minister and elder at Ascension Life Church in Athens. He can be reached at tim@thramb.com
