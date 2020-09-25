“God is in control.”
I don’t know how many times I’ve heard that phrase over the years. Christian artist, Twila Paris, released a song with that title in 1993.
In recent years, the phrase took a more modern sound, “God’s got this,” implying whatever trouble one may be experiencing, everything is going to work out simply fine.
Some even use the half verse, “… we know that all things work together for good …” (Romans 8:28) to justify their theology.
But is God really in charge of everything? Are we simply puppets being controlled by an unseen master? Can God make you do something you do not want to do?
“Brother Tim, are you questioning the sovereignty of God?”
Yes. Yes, I am. Are you aware the words sovereign nor sovereignty appear in the King James Bible?
Don’t get me wrong, the sun, the moon, and the stars hang in balance because He put them there. He set this whole universe in motion and, without Him maintaining it, where would we be? He is the Alpha and the Omega, the beginning, and the end. Matter of fact, if you really want to know what God thinks of man’s wisdom, read His reply to Job and his friends (reference Job 38:1 through Job 40:2)
However, when it comes to understanding the sovereignty of God, I heard a Louisiana preacher, Jesse Duplantis, say it best: God is sovereign over the things He chooses to be sovereign over. And He’s not sovereign over the things He chooses not to be.
“Brother Tim, what does that mean?”
It means He gave us freewill. This has been a cornerstone of Christianity from the beginning.
The Apostle Peter wrote, “The Lord is not slack concerning his promise, as some men count slackness; but is longsuffering to us-ward, not willing that any should perish, but that all should come to repentance” (2 Peter 3:9).
God can’t make us repent, but He gives us multiple opportunities and patiently waits to see what we will do.
“Brother Tim, but what about predestination? That’s in the Bible!”
Every time someone discusses their theology using the term predestination, I invariably hear Doris Day singing, “Que sera, sera, whatever will be, will be, the future’s not ours to see, que sera, sera.”
Did you know the few times the word predestinate is used in the Bible (i.e., Romans 8:29-30, Ephesians 1:5, 11), the context is referring to Christians becoming more like Jesus? It was never used in the context of “God sends some to heaven and some to hell.”
In my experience, the folks who champion predestination theology use it as an excuse to behave anyway they choose.
“It doesn’t matter what I do,” they contend, “God knows whether I’m going to heaven or hell.”
Like when folks use the phrase, “God is in control,” it makes me wonder if they are shirking their responsibility and choosing to blame God for their situation instead?
Do they think God is choosing whom to heal and whom to leave sick? Is He choosing whom to prosper and whom to leave broke? Is He choosing whom to deliver and whom to leave in bondage?
I can hear some say, “God will heal whomever He wants to heal!”
That’s interesting theology, can you give me a Biblical basis for it?
What if I told you God isn’t healing anyone anymore?
What if I said, “God’s no longer in the healing business?”
“Brother Tim, I thought you believed in healing!”
I do, but not the way most modern Christians purport to invoke it. Most Christians, and I have been guilty of it myself, want to pray to God that He will send His healing power and touch whoever is the focus of our prayers.
But Jesus told us to lay hands on the sick and they will recover (reference Mark 16:18).
He told us to, “Heal the sick, cleanse the lepers, raise the dead, cast out devils: freely ye have received, freely give” (Matthew 10:8).
We’ve been put on assignment and it’s as if we’re trying to give the assignment back to God.
“Brother Tim, why did you say God is no longer in the healing business?”
Because God dealt with sickness and disease when Jesus died on the cross. Healing was made available to mankind once and for all. God isn’t going to send Jesus back to the cross to pay the price for someone’s illness; that’s been done. It is finished.
The same with sin and poverty. Jesus took all our sin, guilt, shame, sickness, and disease on the cross as a substitute for us. Divine health, prosperity, peace, and deliverance are all ours for the taking. And we take it by faith.
Jesus finished His assignment and “… sat down on the right hand of the Majesty on high” (Hebrews 1:3b).
He doesn’t need to do anything else for our healing.
“God is in Control.”
I have no trouble saying it, but I know it’s because He gave me control of my life and the things that concern me. I know no weapon formed against me will prosper (reference Isaiah 54:17) and that I am the head, and not the tail (Deuteronomy 28:13). I know God is for me, not against me (reference Romans 8:31).
What does your future look like? Are you leaving it up to fate? Or are you making plans for peace and not evil (reference Jeremiah 29:11)?
The choice is yours: “And if it seem evil unto you to serve the Lord, choose you this day whom ye will serve; whether the gods which your fathers served that were on the other side of the flood, or the gods of the Amorites, in whose land ye dwell: but as for me and my house, we will serve the Lord” (Joshua 24:15).
Tim Hughes is a lay minister and elder at Ascension Life Church in Athens. He can be reached at tim@thramb.com
