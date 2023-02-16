I don’t know how many posts I’ve seen on social media that begin with that kind of opening. It’s as if, before they begin, they’re going to excuse their behavior with a disclaimer as to how they normally act. It may not be an individual; it may be a business or government office or any number of entities with which they have an issue. And they’re going to blast them on Facebook, or Twitter, or Yelp, or whatever platform they choose to vent their frustration.
As Christians, is this appropriate? Is it okay for us to publicly air our problems with others? My initial reaction is, “No.” But what if there are other circumstances? My first approach is always, what does the Bible say? It depends; are you talking about fellow Christians? Or are we talking about others?
First, let’s see what the Bible says about our fellow believers.
Jesus gave us very specific instructions, “Now if your brother sins against you, go and tell him his fault between you and him alone. If he listens to you, you have gained your brother. But if he does not listen, then take with you one or two others, that by the testimony of two or three witnesses every word may be established. If he refuses to listen to them, tell it to the church. But if he refuses to listen even to the church, let him be to you as a Gentile and a tax collector,” (Matthew 18:15-17 [MEV]).
There have been many times where someone said or did something that hurt my feelings, or maybe I was embarrassed or belittled. Regardless, it bothered me that someone I loved and trusted so much would do such a thing to hurt me. The temptation was to tell anyone that would listen “what they did to me.”
We are told to, instead, go talk to them alone. It may be they didn’t realize you would interpret their comment the way you did. They may have had no malicious intent. It could have been a simple misunderstanding. If you talk to them, they may apologize, and you can sweep the whole thing under the rug. It can improve the relationship, forging a bond of trust and understanding.
If, however, they insist they did nothing wrong, take another with you the next time you talk to them. Let them know, in no uncertain terms, the supposed offense was indeed interpreted as such. Maybe with another present to hear they will realize the seriousness of your concern. Either way, you’ve got witnesses to your situation. And, if they still won’t listen, then you can tell the church. Notice it didn’t say the world. The idea was to keep it within your group of believers. Why? So you can pray for them, of course.
Why else would Jesus say, “… let him be to you as a Gentile and a tax collector” (Matthew 18:17 [MEV]).
How do we treat our enemies? We pray for them.
As brothers and sisters in Christ, it behooves us to always walk in love, to show mercy, kindness, and forgiveness. We are called to forgive even when we don’t think we did anything wrong.
“Why, the very fact that you have lawsuits with one another is already a defeat. Why not rather be wronged? Why not rather be defrauded?” (1 Corinthians 6:7 [AMP])?
Sometimes, you have to be the bigger person and let it go. However …
Allow me to give you a different perspective: The Apostle Paul wrote about someone in a negative light, “Alexander the coppersmith did me much evil. May the Lord reward him according to his works. Beware of him, for he has greatly opposed our words” (2 Timothy 4:14-15 [MEV]).
Paul not only warned Timothy about Alexander, but his missive is now canonized in the Holy Bible for all to read. Everybody knows about Alexander.
Does that mean there’s a time and place for negativity in our world? Is it ever appropriate to call someone out on social media? If you’re looking to me for the answers, you’re out of luck.
My old school, Sunday school upbringing would say turn the other cheek, don’t revile back, just show love and move on. A post-modern understanding says, you better not say or do anything unless you’re led by the Lord to do it.
Or as Jesus said, “Do you not believe that I am in the Father and the Father is in Me? The words that I say to you I do not speak on My own authority. But the Father who lives in Me does the works” (John 14:10 [MEV]).
Me personally? I’ll have to be directed by the Lord to call you out, otherwise I’m going to keep my mouth shut (and my pen down and my keyboard silent). I learned a long time ago that you reap what you sow and the last thing I want is to reap a harvest of getting called out by others. I would rather sow seeds of mercy and kindness watered with prayer and understanding. Because when I do or say something that is misunderstood or misinterpreted (or something stupid), I want to receive mercy. I would prefer not to get blasted on social media.
