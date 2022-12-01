The Scriptures teach that church membership is mandatory for salvation. Not that the church saves but that Christ saves the church. Not only is church membership essential for salvation but also public worship in the church is absolutely a requirement.
I hope that you will look up and read for yourself the passages that are mentioned. The book of Acts first mentions the church at its beginning in chapter two.
“Praising God, and having favor with all the people. And the Lord added to the church daily such as should be saved,” Acts 2:47.
This is a Biblical truth. The Lord adds the saved to His church. We don’t need to be voted upon for approval of man in order to be a part of the Lord’s church. The Lord knows our heart and our obedience to His will whether done in sincerity or not. Man does not add to the church. For some it is easier to be a part of the Lord’s church than to be a part of a particular denomination, which must vote you in. As you go back to verse 37 of this chapter, we see great things happening to those who are obedient to the gospel message which Peter proclaimed that day.
Jesus said, where two or three are gathered together, in My name, there I am in the midst of you. So a church does not have to be a mega congregation in order to worship. A small congregation can be more beneficial in many ways above the larger congregations. I am not opposed to the larger congregations; they also have many benefits in attendance. It comes down to a matter of preference.
“Husbands love your wives, even as Christ loved the church, and gave himself for it,” Ephesians 5:25.
Christ died for the church. The church represents the saved of the world. The rest of the world is hell bound according to the teachings of the scriptures. Jesus died for the world, but the world has rejected Him, the church has accepted Jesus as Christ the Son of God, and Jesus is the Savior of the body.
“For the husband is head of the wife, even as Christ is head of the church; and he is savior of the body,” Ephesians 5:23.
Can you name another group of people that are saved by the blood of Christ? Peter taught on that Day of Pentecost in Acts two the gospel message and entrance into the body of Christ, the church.
Noah and the ark represent a type of a metaphor for the church. Those within the ark are saved; those not in the ark are lost and destroyed. Only eight souls were saved out of all the population of the earth at that time.
“Which sometime were disobedient, when once the long suffering of God waited in the days of Noah, while the ark was preparing, wherein few, that is eight souls were saved by water. The like figure whereunto even baptism doth also now save us (not the putting away of the filth of the flesh, but the answer of a good conscience towards God) by the resurrection of Jesus Christ,” 1 Peter 3:20-21.
The implication in all the above, in case you missed it, is if you are not a member of the Lord’s church, you are not saved. Christians must come together to worship, praise honor and glorify God and Jesus, to learn of God’s truth, to remember Jesus through communion, and to encourage one another. I realize there are hinderances to our gathering for many reasons due to illness, or perhaps an emergency comes up, and also some work on Sunday, but hopefully you can attend at least one worship service that day.
In my personal opinion, there have been recent attempts to shut down the church by the government and world health agencies, through mandatory quarantine, mandatory stopping of gatherings in some locations, the wearing of masks and social distancing. All of these are the influence of evil upon our society through the disguise of being of benefit to society. Where I attend, we never shut our doors on Sunday. We were always open for worship on Sunday. We did modify our services some for about a month due to low attendance, dismissed Sunday night and Wednesday. However, after a few weeks we began to get back to normal.
A passage was read, “There shall no evil befall thee, neither shall any plague come nigh thy dwelling,” Psalm 91:10.
We realize that this passage applies particularly to Israel, however, we took this verse for ourselves and decided to trust in God for deliverance from the virus.
There are so many verses that apply to the church and the body of Christ in the Bible. The term body and church are synonymous often in the word of God.
“For as the body is one, and hath many members, and all the members of that one body, being many, are one body, so also is Christ. For by one Spirit are we all baptized into one body, whether we be Jews or Gentiles, whether we be bond or free; and have been all made to drink into one Spirit,” 1 Corinthians 12:12-13.
Another passage very similar to this says, “For you are all children of God through faith in Christ Jesus. For as many of you as have been baptized into Christ have put on Christ. There is neither Jew nor Greek, there is neither bond nor free, there is neither male nor female: for ye are all one in Christ Jesus,” Galatians 3:26-28.
If you are not going to worship, I hope that you will give consideration to this article; but more importantly that you pay attention to the message of the word of God. God does expect you to worship Him in the way in which He has prescribed. The church is the bride of Christ and by being a member of the church we must submit our will to that of Jesus.
Will you please come worship with us? You are welcome to ask questions and to participate in our class discussions.
