The text for this topic comes from 1 Peter 3:18-20: “For Christ also hath suffered for sins, the just for the unjust, that he might bring us to God, being put to death in the flesh, but quickened by the Spirit: By which also he went and preached to the spirits in prison; Which sometime were disobedient, when once the longsuffering of God waited in the days of Noah, wherein few, that is eight souls were saved by water.”
There are various interpretations given to these verses. The two popular interpretations will be hopefully explained here and we will come to an agreement of truth.
The first view believes that Christ did the preaching Himself and that the preaching occurred during the three days that Jesus was in the tomb before His resurrection. Also, this version believes that Christ was in the spirit realm and preached to the souls in Hades. It is believed that Christ actually preached to the disembodied souls who live while the ark was being prepared and built by Noah. The souls that were alive during the hundred years of Noah building the ark that are now dead are now in Hades and Christ preaches to them.
Perhaps this is where the Catholic faith gets Purgatory from. Purgatory is a state in which the souls that sinned get to explain their sins and receive a second chance of salvation. This is a place of suffering, expiation and remorse. This would also be considered the final purification of the saints. The soul is cleansed of all impurities. A lot of denominations also teach these things.
These teachings are contrary to Biblical teachings.
“And as it is appointed unto men once to die, but after this the judgment,” Hebrews 9:27.
This passage teaches that a person, or soul, goes from death to judgment.
“And Jesus said, ‘For judgment I am come into this world,’” John 9:39.
The Scriptures plainly teach that there are no second chances. I suggest you do a word study on the word judgment and similar type words.
The second view of this passage in 1 Peter 3:18-20 is that Christ did preach. Christ preached in Spirit through Noah before Jesus was born in a similar way in which Christ preached through Paul to the early church. Christ was a part of creation and was active throughout the Old Testament, John 1:1-14. We just did not know Him as Christ until His physical birth in Bethlehem and introduced as Jesus. The above verse in 1 Peter says that, at the death of Jesus, He was alive in the Spirit, in the same way by which He preached to the living souls during the time of Noah, that particular time in history, but now these souls are in prison, kept until judgment. These souls were people who rejected the word of Noah preaching; they were considered as wicked people. Now these souls are bound in the prison house of disobedient spirits at the time when Peter wrote his epistle. The message of what was preached is not stated. Any speculation would be opinion only; we do not know.
Judgment and the afterlife is something that I hope we all consider and are preparing for. Judgment, heaven and hell, eternal life and eternal damnation are all real. How do we know they are real? Because of our faith in our Lord Jesus Christ. Jesus taught us some about these things. I agree that we don’t have all the pieces of the puzzle, but we do have some truth straight from Jesus. We must fit these puzzle pieces with all other scripture and understand what we can. We don’t have to see the full picture to appreciate the teachings of Jesus. We should be thankful for what the Lord has shared with us and for the hope that His teachings instill within us, His children, His followers, His disciples.
If Jesus taught anything, it was being ready for the judgment. To watch and to be prepared for His return. We cannot wait until we are 30 years old or 40, up to 100 years old. Our life is like a vapor, says James; it appears for a while then vanishes away. I know that I am an old man now, myself, and as I consider my life, it seems as if I can recall my whole life of 70 years in just a few seconds of time. My how time flies. The teachings of the gospel are to be prepared and ready and watching for the return of the Lord. He will come at an unexpected time, whether by natural death or actually return. It will happen. Are you ready for the judgment day? I hope so. There are things we can do in order to be prepared and ready. We must try to be obedient to Christ in all things in matter of doctrine and in matters of worship. Worship is always expected. God desires and expects His followers to worship. You are not forced to worship, but it is expected, nonetheless. Man has a choice. Man is in charge of his own destiny to some extent by the choices he makes.
How can we know God’s instructions if we fail to study the Scriptures. There are many so-called Christians which are ignorant of the actual word of God. They are dependent on what they hear from others and the interpretation that others apply to the Scriptures. I encourage you to read for yourself. Ask questions and speak up when you have misunderstandings and disagreements. There is no security for yourself like knowing the Scriptures and being able to defend your faith. Unless you can defend your faith, it is not stable. You are at the mercy of others. There have always been false prophets among us. Christianity is divided. This is wrong. We can only be united on the Word of God. Know the Word and study it.
If I can assist in any way, please let me know. If you have a question, please feel free to text or call me. If you have something you would like for me to write about, please share it. I pray for unity in our Christianity.
Please come worship with us.
