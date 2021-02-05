If you were raised in church, then you are probably familiar with many hymns about our future dwelling place, such as “When We All Get to Heaven” or “In the Sweet By and By.”
We sing about our glorious eternal home. Preachers espouse the wonders of heaven, the streets of gold, heavenly mansions, no pain, no sorrow. It can be enough to melt the hardest sinner’s heart.
The phrase “as it is in heaven” is probably familiar. Most church people will immediately recognize it as a line from the Lord’s Prayer, “Thy kingdom come. Thy will be done on earth, as it is in heaven.” (Matthew 6:10)
If you grew up in an era when school began with the Pledge of Allegiance and prayer, chances are this was part of your morning ritual.
This is how Jesus instructed us to pray: As it is in heaven, so let it be on earth.
Which begs the question, how is it in heaven? Is there sickness or disease in heaven? Is there chaos or confusion in heaven? Is there any sin in heaven?
Of course not! Even a sinner understands this principle. We don’t expect heaven to be like it is on this earth, otherwise, it wouldn’t be heaven; it would just be another pitiful, sin-sick world.
But that is not heaven.
This is heaven: “And God will wipe away every tear from their eyes; there shall be no more death, nor sorrow, nor crying. There shall be no more pain, for the former things have passed away” (Revelation 21:4).
We are instructed to pray that the realities of heaven will come upon us, here, on this earth, into this measly mortal existence.
Again, I ask, how is it in heaven? Is there poverty in heaven? Is there lack or want in heaven? Do personal needs go unmet in glory?
Of course not! Even the vilest of heathens knows it’s a land flowing with milk and honey.
“They shall hunger no more, neither thirst any more; neither shall the sun light on them, nor any heat.” (Revelation 7:16)
Which brings me to the point of today’s article: It’s okay to pray the Lord will bless you in this life.
“Brother Tim, are you one of those prosperity teachers?”
Yes, yes, I am. And unashamedly so.
“But brother Tim, Jesus told the rich young ruler to sell all he had and follow Him.”
You are absolutely correct.
Some say Jesus was offering the young man a position to be a disciple with His command, “One thing you lack: Go your way, sell whatever you have and give to the poor, and you will have treasure in heaven; and come, take up the cross, and follow Me.” (Mark 10:21 (NKJV)
However, the rich young ruler “… went away grieved: for he had great possessions.” (Mark 10 22b)
But did you read the rest of the story?
Peter challenged Jesus, “Lo, we have left all, and have followed thee.” (Mark 10:28b)
In other words, what’s in it for us?
His answer is very telling, “Verily I say unto you, There is no man that hath left house, or brethren, or sisters, or father, or mother, or wife, or children, or lands, for my sake, and the gospel’s, but he shall receive an hundredfold now in this time, houses, and brethren, and sisters, and mothers, and children, and lands, with persecutions; and in the world to come eternal life.” (Mark 10:29-30)
Did you catch that? A hundredfold? In this time? Whatever we give away for the sake of Jesus or the gospel will be multiplied back to us, a hundredfold now in this time. Whether it be houses, or lands, or even the relationships we have with our family members; whatever we sacrifice for Jesus will return to us in greater proportion.
But it comes with a price: Persecutions. And that fascinates me. Not the persecution itself, but the source of it. It is typically Christians that have a problem with prosperity.
Heathens don’t have a problem with money; they’re trying to make as much of it as they can. As I look around the church, I see Christians doing the same thing. They’ll work 40, 50, or 60 hours per week, if not more, to earn as much money as possible. Even those that say they don’t believe in prosperity will work a job.
And when there is financial lack or a monetary need in their lives, they pray to God to supply it.
If prosperity was a sin, shouldn’t we just give everything away and live under a bridge somewhere until Jesus comes?
A simple reading of the Bible lets us know that God, as our heavenly Father, wants to take care of us just as an earthly father would.
“If a son shall ask bread of any of you that is a father, will he give him a stone? or if he ask a fish, will he for a fish give him a serpent? Or if he shall ask an egg, will he offer him a scorpion? If ye then, being evil, know how to give good gifts unto your children: how much more shall your heavenly Father give the Holy Spirit to them that ask him” (Luke 11:11-13)?
I know, I know. Some will say Jesus is talking about the Holy Spirit and that this has nothing to do with money or possessions.
If you read the passage in context (reference Luke 11:5-13), you will note that Jesus is talking about interceding for a friend; the inference being God will give the bread you need to minister to your friend. What if that need is a physical need? What if they need money to pay their electric bill? Or get their car repaired? Sometimes the need is spiritual; sometimes the need is physical.
James, the half-brother of Jesus, challenged the faith of those that were always thinking spiritually, “If a brother or sister is naked and destitute of daily food, and one of you says to them, ‘Depart in peace, be warmed and filled,’ but you do not give them the things which are needed for the body, what does it profit?” (James 2:15-16 (NKJV])
But how can you give them anything if you don’t have it? And how will you ever have it if you don’t believe it’s God’s will for you to have more than enough, in other words, believe it is God’s will for you to prosper? And why in the world are you praying “as it is in heaven, so let it be on earth” if you don’t really believe it?
Tim Hughes is a lay minister and elder at Ascension Life Church in Athens. He can be reached at tim@thramb.com
