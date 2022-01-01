Justice, Vengeance, And Mercy
By way of introduction, this chapter is filled with many lessons. Here are types of the Seed of the Woman, Christ. Christ as the Good Shepherd, the death of Christ, the shedding of blood, the atonement, righteousness by faith, the self-righteousness of the sinner and his rejection are here indicated. (Gaebelein’s Annotated)
“And Adam knew Eve his wife; and she conceived” (verse 1) — In this verse the first husband and wife become father and mother. This new relation must be deeply interesting to both, but at first especially so to the mother. Now has begun the fulfillment of all she had received concerning her seed.
She was to have conception and sorrow multiplied. But she was to be the mother of all living. And her seed was to bruise the serpent’s head. All these recollections must have added interest of becoming a mother.
Her feelings are manifested in the name given to her son and the reason assigned for it. She “bare Cain and said, I have gained a man from Yahweh.” Hence, the expression seems to denote a thing gained or achieved, a figurative expression for a child born.
The gaining or bearing of the child is therefore evidently the prominent thought in Eve’s mind, as she takes the child’s name from this. This serves to explain the sentence assigning the reason for the name.
“His brother Abel” (verse 2) — Abel’s name means “breath, vanity.” Does a sense of the vanity of earthly things grow in the minds of our first parents? Is there something delicate and fragile in the appearance of this son? Has Cain disappointed a mother’s hopes?
Some of all these thoughts may have prompted the name. There is something remarkable in the phrase “his brother Abel.” It evidently points with touching simplicity to the coming outrage that was to destroy the peace and purity of the first home. (Barnes)
Notably, this is the first mention of sacrifice in Scripture. Its origin is not explained, nor is an altar (for the offerings) mentioned. Man is assumed to be by nature endowed with religious instincts and capable of holding converse with God.
Worship was man’s mode of approach to the Deity; and sacrifice was its outward expression. The purpose of the offering was (1) propitiatory, to win favor, or to avert displeasure; and (2) eucharistic, in expression of gratitude for blessings on the home or in one’s work.
It was deemed wrong to approach God with empty hands, that is, without an offering or gift, Exodus 23:15; 25:30. (Cambridge Bible)
Some have rendered this text, “Cain talked with his brother,” to mean that “under the guise of brotherly familiarity, he concealed his premeditated purpose until a convenient time and place for the murder.” (Jamieson)
The tragedy of this event is emphasized by the seven-fold repetition of the word “brother” in the passage. (Coffman)
IV. Cain Is Confronted by the Lord (Genesis 4:9-13)
“And he said, I know not: am I my brother’s keeper?” (verse 9) — When the original parents were caught in their rebellion, they admitted it reluctantly, but Cain told an outright lie about his sin, showing “the growing power of sin’s grip over the human race.” (Willis)
“Am I my brother’s keeper?” Quite possibly one of the top five most thought-provoking questions in all of human history. James Burton Coffman commentated that Cain’s response was both brutal and selfish.
“All men,” stated Coffman, “are obligated to one another, and no man has the right to seek his own selfish ends without regard to what the effect may be upon others.” Jesus taught us to pray, “Our Father who art in heaven!”
There ought to be a community of interest in the welfare of humanity that makes it incumbent upon all to be concerned and thoughtful for the well-being and prosperity of others as well as themselves. The utter depravity and selfishness of sin appears here in this Biblical account in a very ugly light.
In response to his outcry that his personal punishment would be far greater than his personal imperfection, Cain pleads for mercy. To which God responded, “Therefore, whosoever slayeth Cain, vengeance shall be taken on him sevenfold.” (verse 15)
And what was the sign or “mark” that God placed upon Cain? As far as we are able to find out, there is utterly no way whatever to determine this. Of greater interest is the fact that God did not punish Cain with death immediately.
But this was not done, in all probability, because it was God’s purpose to allow those generations immediately after Adam to run their course in headlong wickedness which would issue ultimately in a new beginning for humanity, following the Flood. Of significance too is the thought that the mercy of God for Cain was still available had he been willing to seek it.
Dr. Wayne M. Williams and his wife of 40 years, Lita, reside in Athens
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.