“But before faith came, we were kept under guard by the law, kept for the faith which would afterward be revealed. Therefore the law was our tutor to bring us to Christ, that we might be justified by faith. But after faith has come, we are no longer under a tutor. For you are all sons of God through faith in Christ Jesus. For as many of you as were baptized into Christ have put on Christ. And if you are Christ’s, then you are Abraham’s seed, and heirs according to the promise.” (Galatians 3:29 (NKJV))
We’ve all heard the phrase, “Leap of faith.” Usually it refers to a time when we commit to a decision or embark on some endeavor without knowing the outcome or what it will look like. If we are really honest, we don’t even know if this is going to be something good or if we are going to have regrets. This could be called “blind faith.”
I think more times than not, if we are really committed to seeing it through, then we will come away with a success story or at the very least, an educational experience … that is as long as we learn from our mistakes.
When it comes to following Christ, faith doesn’t have to be totally blind. That is, if you believe the Bible is the very word and heart of God, inspired and infallible, revealed to us without error in the original manuscripts.
Oh, it takes faith to follow, sure, but, we can know the ultimate end of the story from the very beginning. We know it because we have faith in the authority of scripture.
I heard it said once by Stuart Briscoe that, for many, the christian life is like an old antique iron bed. Firm on both ends, but sagging in the middle. If that’s true, it means that there are many who are confident of their salvation, and confident that they will go the heaven. Firm on both ends, but their christian life is just sagging in the middle.
It shouldn’t be that way according to the verses to be considered today. I”ll alliterate it for you and maybe that will make it easier to remember.
In verses 23-25, we see the first dividend of faith. I’ll call it Faith Revealed.
Verses 23-25: “But before faith came, we were kept under guard by the law, kept for the faith which would afterward be revealed. Therefore, the law was our tutor to bring us to Christ, that we might be justified by faith. But after faith has come, we are no longer under a tutor.
Faith Reveals — Faith Revealed to us that salvation could not come through the law. The Mosaic law and the Levitical code only pointed out our sin and condemnation. Faith Revealed that Jesus paid for our sin which then makes redemption possible.
So number two is Faith Redeems — Verse 26, For as many of you as were baptized into Christ have put on Christ.
When we see through Faith that Jesus is the fulfillment of the law, and we surrender our will to His, He becomes our redeemer. Once we are reborn as a child of God, there is a transformation that takes place according to scripture. The apostle Paul says this new life that we live, that it’s not really us living it, but Christ lives it through us. The power of God influences us because the Holy Spirit of God now indwells us. When that happens, everything … everything … everything changes. Let’s then say that faith is revolutionary.
Faith Revolutionizes — in verses 27-29: “For as many of you as were baptized into Christ have put on Christ. And if you are Christ’s, then you are Abraham’s seed, and heirs according to the promise.”
These verses powerfully teach that our identity, the sum total of who we are, rests firmly in who Christ is.
Let me close by recapping in reverse. If you have not experienced a revolutionary change, you may not have truly been redeemed. If that’s the case, maybe it hasn’t been revealed to you completely before now. If you see it now, start this journey today. All these other things will take place for you when faith is finished!
Dr. Dennis Cagle is the founder of Xaltm LLC who has been a pastor for 36 years and currently works as a church consultant. He is a former resident of McMinn County and current resident of Tellico Plains. He can be contacted at xaltm@yahoo.com
