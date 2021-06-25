Matthew 14:22-33
Each evangelist closely ties Jesus’ walking on water with the preceding story of feeding the 5,000. For Mark, the inability of the disciples to understand that earlier miracle affected their understanding of who Jesus truly was in this instance as well (Mark 6:52 John 6:26, 27).
Some think that Jesus’ walking on water is parallel to Old Testament theophanies or visionary appearances in which God strides across the waters as a symbol of control over evil and chaos (note Psalm 77:19; 107:23–29; Job 9:8).
While in the Mark gospel account, the disciples lacked understanding, Matthew in his account stresses that the miracle of walking on water confirmed their belief that Jesus was “the Son of God” (Matthew 14:33).
Only Matthew reports Peter’s walking on the sea and his subsequent sinking illustrates the weakness of faith that is diminished by doubt (14:31). Faith must remain focused upon Jesus and not have its attention divided by harsh circumstances (Matthew 14:28–30). (NIV Study Bible)
The disciples were afraid of dying in the earlier storm (8:25), but this time they are afraid when they see Jesus walking on the water, thinking that he is a “ghost” (phantasma; 14:26). In Greek literature this word is used for dream appearances or spirit appearances, but in the Old Testament it means a “deception” (Isaiah 28:7; Job 20:8).
The disciples may be thinking that some evil spirit is attempting to deceive them. Jesus gives them immediate assurance that He is no deceptive evil spirit but truly their Master: “Take courage! It is I. Don’t be afraid.”
The expression “It is I” (literally, “I am”) may allude to the voice of Yahweh from the burning bush (Exodus 3:14) and the voice of assurance to Israel of the Lord’s identity and presence as their Savior (Isaiah 43:10-13). Throughout this section Jesus continues to reveal His true nature to the disciples and this powerful statement accords with His miraculous calming of the storm.
Amazingly, as Peter hears the voice of Jesus, he shouts back above the storm, “Lord, if it’s you, tell me to come to you on the water.” The expression “Lord” (kyrios) was used elsewhere to address Jesus with a title of respect (see Matthew 8:21) or as a false declaration of faith (observe Matthew 7:21), but here it means far more.
Jesus is walking on the water in the middle of a furious storm, something that elevates Him above any other figure that Peter has ever known. But likewise, if Jesus truly is the Lord and not an apparition, there is no need for fear.
Peter’s focused faith in Jesus’ true identity enables him to overcome his fear, to call out to Him and to recognize that Jesus can enable Peter also to come to him on the water. Peter doesn’t say “walk” on the water but “come,” a fitting qualification to the request, since as far as he knew, this was not going to be a simple stroll on the lake.
All of these compelling events — Jesus’ walking on the water in the storm, enabling Peter to walk to Him, saving Peter, and now calming the winds — overwhelm the disciples, and Matthew narrates unequivocally: “Then those who were in the boat worshiped him, saying, ‘Truly you are the Son of God.’”
Worship is an action in Scripture reserved for God. One may prostrate oneself before other esteemed personages as a symbol of respect, such as David before King Saul (1 Samuel 24:8) or Abigail before David (25:23). But in the context of such works of divine significance, the disciples are gripped with the reality that Jesus is much, much more; He is the Son of God, and so they worship Him.
This is the first time that the disciples use the title “Son of God” to address Jesus. How much they understand is uncertain (reference Mark 6:51-52), because only at the resurrection do they fully grasp the radical truth of Jesus’ divine identity.
But their understanding is increasing, because they worship Him — an act of reverence reserved for God alone. Recognizing Jesus as God’s Son will be part of the continuing revelation that is expressed later in Peter’s climactic confession: “You are the Christ, the Son of the living God” (Matthew 16:16).
Church Supply Pastor and Christian columnist Dr. Wayne M. Williams presently resides in Athens with his wife of 39 years, Lita. For additional study notes, see the Facebook page International Sunday School Lessons.
