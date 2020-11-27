Beloved, truly we are the sheep of the shepherd, the Lord Jesus Christ. And when we gather, we ought to worship that good shepherd who gave His life for the sheep. The key to our worship is thanksgiving.
Psalm 100 says: “Make a joyful noise unto the Lord, all ye lands. Serve the Lord with gladness: come before his presence with singing. Know ye that the Lord he is God: it is he that hath made us, and not we ourselves; we are his people, and the sheep of his pasture. Enter into his gates with thanksgiving, and into his courts with praise: be thankful unto him, and bless his name. For the Lord is good; his mercy is everlasting; and his truth endureth to all generations.”
Now, when we plainly hear the word, “Thanksgiving,” no doubt what probably comes to mind is family gatherings and a plethora of food. But saints, when the word of God speaks of thanksgiving, this is not what the Lord has in mind. Quite frankly, it means the giving of thanks.
And how does one give thanks? Through expressions. Now, there are many ways a person can give thanks. If someone gives you a gift, you can say “thank you,” you can give them a hug, you can give other words of affirmation. Now, if we can give thanks for things that others might do for us, how much more then can and should we give thanks to God? For truly saints, He has done more for us then everyone in the entire earth combined could ever do for us. The Lord Jesus is so worthy of our Thanks-giving and our expression of it. The word of God is packed with reasons for us to give thanks to Him. Again, verse four of Psalm 100 says to enter into his gates with thanksgiving and with praise and be thankful unto him and to bless his name. And verse five gives us the reason, for the Lord is good, His mercy is everlasting and His truth endures to all generations.
Saints, when we come together, this is a time to get connected with Him. You should leave these meetings like you had a personal encounter with Him! I tell you the truth, you will get out of it what you choose to put into it.
“Well, I don’t feel like it” seems to be the moniker of many.
The truth is that sometimes I don’t either, but I say to myself, “Self, I am going to choose to worship him because He is worthy! He’s been there for me, He’s moved for me, it’s because of him that I have life, therefore I will worship!”
The Bible says in Psalm 9, “I will praise thee, O Lord, with my whole heart; I will shew forth all thy marvellous works. I will be glad and rejoice in thee: I will sing praise to thy name, O thou most High. Sing praises to the Lord, which dwelleth in Zion: declare among the people his doings.”
I know other excuses are, “Well I don’t sing.”
Once, I didn’t sing either, but after the Lord saved me and I came to realization of the magnitude of what had happened, how can I not sing! I don’t care what your inclination to singing is, every single born-again saint should grab a hymnal and offer the sacrifice of the fruit of their lips. Every person should lift their hands, every person should personally get connected to him. We ought to clap our hands, we are free and at liberty to worship! Most assuredly, you can come into the assembly and sit stone faced if you want, but if you do, even the rocks will cry out to praise and worship Him and offer thanksgiving because he is worthy!
Psalm 98 says, “Make a joyful noise unto the Lord, all the earth: make a loud noise, and rejoice, and sing praise. Sing unto the Lord with the harp; with the harp, and the voice of a psalm. With trumpets and sound of cornet make a joyful noise before the Lord, the King. Let the sea roar, and the fulness thereof; the world, and they that dwell therein. Let the floods clap their hands: let the hills be joyful together.”
I don’t know about you, but I used to feel bound in worshiping the Lord. I was worried about what others might think, but I decided I cared more about what Jesus thought about my lack of thanksgiving than what my neighbor might think of my exuberant worship. So you cut loose, get up and move around if you can, lift your hands, clap, sing, get on your knees or your face, SHOUT UNTO THE LORD! And offer up the giving of thanks.
In our congregation when we sing “At the cross,” I am transported back to when I went to God and kneeled at His cross and my burdens were removed from my heart and joy came! When we sing “Christ arose,” I am reminded that the power of the grave could not hold Him and that I serve a risen Savior who cannot be defeated, and if He be for me then who can be against me. I have that same hope of resurrection in me!
Oh, I cannot help but express my joy and praise when we sing “Everybody will be happy over there”! Excitement floods my soul because I am singing of a promise of a better land than the one that I am in. Now, we live in the land of worry and wariness, but then we shall behold a city whose builder and maker is God and that has foundations. When we sing “The old rugged cross,“ I am reminded of the love that Jesus has for you and I. Saints, it’s a love like the world cannot give us. It’s a love like mama and daddy can’t give us or brother or sister or husband and wife. What love can be compared to the love of Jesus? Greater love hath no man than this, that a man lay down his life for his friends. Hereby perceive we the love of God, that God laid down his life for us.
So, you see beloved, we have great, great, great reason to express our thanks when we come together. There is a reason to enter into our gatherings with joy and praise and making melody and giving glory. I know there are tumults of problems and trials that we face, but when we come together we must choose … we must make a conscience choice to, for a time, set those things aside and say to ourselves “I am going to choose to worship him for His goodness and His love and His mercy’s sake”
Every single believer ought to have something to give thanks for today.
What are you thankful for?
Steven Croft is the senior pastor of Boyd Memorial First Church of God in Athens.
