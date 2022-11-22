I know I wrote it backwards and it should have been Thanksgiving, but I felt prompted to change it to Givingthanks.
I’m not taking an excerpt from a chapter in the Bible today. I felt an overwhelming desire to just give thanks for a few things. Most, you will identify with. Some, well perhaps you just haven’t crossed that particular bridge on your journey yet.
I was talking to a friend today who is struggling with life in general. Age, the phases of life that change with every new decade, the spiritual direction of kids and grandkids. Just having a heavy day.
She said, “I don’t want to unload my problems on you. You’ve had it hard the last couple of years.”
It’s true the last few years have been the most difficult of my life in so many ways, but I can’t forget the fact that all through my life, there have been blessings that found their entrance through previous pain and heartache.
Today I give thanks for not only the blessings, but for the painful paths that took me to places where I could discover and encounter a loving God, who when he said, “I’ll never leave you or forsake you,” truly meant that.
I'm so grateful that the check written to cover His promise of continuous companionship, comfort and strength hasn’t been post-dated to begin when we enter heaven’s gates. Those promises started the day we passed from death unto life … when we were born again. I’ve been walking in the care of his promises for more than half a century now. Here are just a few reasons why I’m Givingthanks.
For the Holy Spirit that captivated my heart at such a young age and drew me to Christ, I’m thankful.
For the privileges I’ve had to love intimately and be loved in return, first from my birth family, then in a 38-year marriage relationship that fulfilled everything that God’s Word promises, I’m thankful. When that marriage faced cancer that could only find healing in the next life, God proved Himself faithful at providing for every need and accompanying me as I continue to walk this bittersweet path.
Then there’s kids and grandkids that are following the template found in the book, I’m thankful.
My siblings in Jesus, I cannot find words to adequately express what you mean to me, but again, I’m thankful.
To those of you who read this in the paper and the nearly 8,000 who subscribe to these weekly devotions through social media, I’m thankful. I want to be truly transparent with you. I wouldn’t be writing these if you weren’t reading them, and the blessing that I get as I look for the lesser-known phrases of scripture and the often overlooked lessons that fall through the cracks, I could not replace these blessings with anything. That makes them priceless. That makes you very valuable to me. I’m truly thankful.
For the health issues and disabilities I have been forced to deal with, I not only have accepted you, I have learned to embrace you. For every physical ability that I have lost, I have found a new way to rely on God and he has not let me down yet. I’m thankful.
This week some of you will be eating a traditional meal, perhaps in a traditional way (whatever your tradition entails). Some of you may be traveling or just taking advantage of a day to squeeze in an afternoon nap. I may be doing a little bit of it all. But today … as I think about the countless ways I’ve been blessed beyond measure … I’m Givingthanks!
