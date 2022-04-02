“Praying always with all prayer and supplication in the Spirit, being watchful to this end with all perseverance and supplication for all the saints,” Ephesians 6:18 (NKJV).
As I reflect on our time in Ephesians, I’m reminded that we began in chapter one with a little piece of heaven. If we get this one right, then we will end this brief glimpse with yet another taste from heaven’s banquet table. This truth, if realized in your heart, mind and soul, will make changes. It will change you, the way you think and the way you see others. It will make a change in what motivates you and the way you look at and talk about heaven to others. It will change your prayer life and ultimately change the way you express love.
In order to get it, we first need to shell down the corn for a moment. That just means that we have to break it down into small pieces. I have pasted the verse again and underlined the main subjects for consideration. Notice immediately after each subject, we are given information of how it should manifest itself in our lives.
First there is the subject of praying, and we’re told to do it always. Further instruction is given that all prayer and supplication is to be done in the Spirit. The Greek word here for Spirit is pneuma. Understanding this word changes everything we thought we knew about praying in the Spirit. Pneuma — the word literally means — a current of air that is breath (blast) or breeze. This is where we get our phrase “breath of fresh air.”
The second subject for consideration is “being watchful,” to which we are instructed to persevere and to make sure we are praying for all the saints.
Read it again now …
“Praying always with all prayer and supplication in the Spirit, being watchful to this end with all perseverance and supplication for all the saints.”
Sometimes we have the attitude that since there’s nothing of real value we can offer about a situation, we will just resign to pray.
While that might ease our conscience of the guilt from doing nothing, it isn’t very likely to impact the situation either.
Now that you understand the meaning of this usage of Spirit/pneuma, you should also be aware that when you are praying in this fashion, you have the ability to bring a breath of fresh air where it is needed.
Have you ever just been totally drained emotionally over a circumstance or trial in your life? I’m talking about being ready to toss in the towel and give up, when suddenly you received a newfound energy and held on till victory came. You may have thought it was coincidence or that it was unexplainable. Think about this … when you were in crisis mode and felt like there was no hope, it may be that someone was on their face before God, in the Spirit, on your behalf. Not only did God hear them as they prayed, He sent a cool current in your direction to refresh, encourage and strengthen you as a result. That wasn’t a coincidence, that was the breath of God, and that is the breath of fresh air that we all need today!
Dr. Dennis Cagle is the founder of Xaltm LLC who has been a pastor for 36 years and currently works as a church consultant. He is a former resident of McMinn County and current resident of Tellico Plains. He can be contacted at xaltm@yahoo.com
