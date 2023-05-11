Jumping For Joy
Acts 3:1-11
I. The Crippled Man’s Encounter (Acts 3:1-2)
Peter and John [“the band back together again”], what a pair! The academian, scholar and Anglican theologian Charles John Ellicott noted that the union of the two brings the narratives of the Gospels into an interesting connection with the Acts. They were probably about the same age (the idea that Peter was some years older than John rests mainly on the pictures which artists have drawn from their imagination, and has no evidence in Scripture), and had been friends from their youth upward. They had been partners as fishermen on the Sea of Galilee (Luke 5:10). They had been sharers in looking for the consolation of Israel, and had together received the baptism of John (John 1:41). The two had been sent together to prepare for the Passover (Luke 22:8). John takes Peter into the palace of the high priest (John 18:16), and though he must have witnessed his denials is not estranged from him. It is to John that Peter turns for comfort after his fall, and with him he comes to the sepulchre on the morning of the Resurrection (John 20:6).
The eager affection which, now more strongly than ever, bound the two together is seen in Peter’s question, “Lord, and what shall this man do?” (John 21:21; previous lesson) and now they are again sharers in action and in heart, in teaching and in worship.
“Lame from his mother's womb” (verse 2) - The mention of this shows that there was no deception in the case. The man had been always lame; he was obliged to be carried; and he was well known to the Jews.
“Whom they laid daily” - That is, his friends laid him there daily. He would therefore be well known to those who were in the habit of entering the temple. Among the ancients, there were no hospitals for the sick, and no alms-houses for the poor. The poor were dependent, therefore, on the charity of those who were in better circumstances. It became an important matter for them to be placed where they would see many people. Hence, it was customary to place them at the gates of rich men (Luke 16:20); and they also sat by the highway to beg where many persons would pass (Mark 10:46; Luke 18:35; John 9:1-8). The entrance to the temple would be a favorable place for begging. (Barnes Notes on the Bible)
II. The Crippled Man’s Request (Acts 3:3)
Not found in the Old Testament, but repeatedly in the New. The Mosaic legislation (Leviticus 25:35; Deuteronomy 15:7) tended to promote a spirit of charity, and to prevent the occurrence of destitution among the people. Such passages as Psalm 41:1; 112:9; Proverbs 14:31; Isaiah 10:2; Amos 2:7 would also naturally foster the same benevolent spirit.
In the time of our Lord, begging was common (Mark 10:46; Acts 3:2). The Pharisees were very elaborate and overrated in their almsgivings (Matthew 6:2). The spirit by which the Christian should fulfill this duty is set forth in 1 John 3:17. A regard to the state of the poor and needy is enjoined as a Christian duty (Luke 3:11; 6:30; Matthew 6:1; Acts 9:36; 10:2, 4), a duty which was not neglected by the early Christians (Luke 14:13; Acts 20:35; Galatians 2:10; Romans 15:25-27; 1 Corinthians 16:1-4). In modern times, the "poor-laws" (benevolence) have introduced an element which modifies the form in which we may discharge this Christian duty. (Easton’s Bible Dictionary)
III. The Crippled Man’s Miracle (Acts 3:4-6)
Notably, the name of a person represented that person. When Peter healed this man in the name of Jesus, he was saying that it was Jesus who was ultimately responsible for the healing, not Peter. Peter healed him in the power of and with the authority of Jesus of Nazareth (reference Acts 3:16).
This was the first of three crippled people that Luke recorded the apostles healing in Acts (Acts 9:32-34; 14:8-10; reference John 5; John 9).
The gift of healing as it existed in the early church was quite different from the so-called gift of healing some claim to possess today. Examples of people using this gift in the New Testament seem to indicate that the person with this gift could heal anyone, subject to God’s will (reference Matthew 10:1; 10:8; Acts 28:8-9). The sick person’s belief in Jesus Christ and in God’s ability to heal him or her also seems to be a factor (Acts 3:16; refer Mark 6:5-6). There is a similar account of Paul healing a lame man in Lystra in Acts 14:8-10 where Luke said the man’s faith was crucial. Jesus Christ gave this gift to the early church to convince people that He is God and that the gospel the Christians preached had divine authority. He gave it for the benefit of Jewish observers primarily (1 Corinthians 1:22). (Constable)
IV. The Crippled Man’s Praise (Acts 3:7-8)
Peter evidently did not touch the lame man to heal him as much as to help him to his feet. God healed this man completely and instantaneously. The healed beggar began to test the capability of his strengthened limbs immediately.
V. The Crowd’s Amazement (Acts 3:9-11)
This incident and the other miracles recorded in Acts have led readers of this book to wonder if God is still working miracles today. He is. God can and does perform miracles whenever and wherever He chooses. Regeneration is one of God’s greatest miracles. Perhaps a better question would be, does God still give the gift of working miracles to believers today as He gave this ability to Peter, Paul, and other first-century apostles? Significantly, each of the three periods in biblical history when God manifested this gift dramatically to selected servants were a time when God was giving new revelation through prophets. These three periods are the times of Moses and Joshua, Elijah and Elisha, and Jesus and the apostles. However, God has performed miracles throughout history. Each period of miraculous activity was brief, spanning no more than two generations of people. However, it should be noted that when the miraculous gift was present, not even those who had it healed everyone who could have benefited from it (observe Mark 6:5-6; Philippians 2:27; 2 Timothy 4:20).
Peter and John, with the healed lame man clinging to them, moved into the portico of the temple, and a large crowd, amazed by the healing, followed them (see Acts 21:30)
Central Text: And he leaping up stood, and walked, and entered with them into the temple, walking, and leaping, and praising God. - Acts 3:8
