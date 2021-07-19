“As for Saul, he made havoc of the church, entering every house, and dragging off men and women, committing them to prison. Therefore those who were scattered went everywhere preaching the word.” — Acts 8:3-4 NKJV
I’ve lived long enough to see skinny ties, suit vests and penny loafers become fashionable ... twice.
The coolness of the first Mustang, the early Camaro and raked choppers have also revived to satisfy yet another generation of motor-trend enthusiasts. Mom always said: “History repeats itself.”
That’s a saying that has proved to be true when applied to many subjects. It’s also proven accurate when it comes to kingdom growth.
The persecution of Christians for their faith is not a new thing. On the continent of Africa, Christians today are being executed in some countries by the hundreds.
Simultaneously, record numbers of people are giving their heart to Jesus in many of those same countries. Christian persecution is rampant in places like Iran, China and North Korea while it is reported that thousands are responding to the Gospel by putting their faith in Christ.
In today’s passage we see that Saul has become the chief persecutor to the early church near Jerusalem. The execution of Stephen, the raiding of homes and incarceration of believers had induced fear throughout the land.
Believers were on the move in an attempt to avoid arrest.
This is where it gets interesting ... even ironic. It’s illogical to natural man. However, it’s been repeated so many times down through history that we can and should expect it.
It’s summed up in verse 4 by these words: “Therefore those who were scattered went everywhere preaching the word.”
Those who were running for their lives continued to practice the very thing that brought persecution in the first place. It’s an historical fact, when the church has been persecuted down through time, revival happened.
There’s nothing quite so credible as being willing to suffer for the message that we share.
It seems that as Christians in North America, we are often being taken advantage of. Our justice system seems to have a heavy gavel of condemnation for those who stand up for righteousness and stand against immorality.
Is that a bad thing? Well, sure, it is. So, what do we do when we feel societal pressure and intimidation to not cut across the grain? When the worldview has shifted and the crosshairs are fixed on Christians, because of our faith, what do we do?
Satan would have us focus on our apparent defeat and surrender to this world’s system. It’s then (now) that we should remember that in the past when Christians remained faithful while enduring persecution, their message became credible, convincing and effective.
Revival happened!
Jesus loved the church so much that He was willing to die for it. Shouldn’t we have the same love and commitment? So what if we are the minority? So what if we are persecuted for our faith?
It could be that God is increasing our credibility and that revival is just around the corner. After all, mom always said that history repeats itself!
Dr. Dennis Cagle is the founder of Xaltm LLC who has been a pastor for 36 years and currently works as a church consultant. He is a former resident of McMinn County and current resident of Tellico Plains. He can be contacted at xaltm@yahoo.com
