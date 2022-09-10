“And now I have told you before it come to pass, that, when it is come to pass, ye might believe.”
One of those phrases was: “the older you get, the faster the years go by.”
Literally … not possible, but now that I have a few decades behind me, I find it to be true.
There were other phrases.
I’m sure you heard: “just wait till you have kids of your own,” and “don’t say I didn’t warn you.”
In reality, that’s just another way to say “I told you so.”
Today’s focus verse is of Jesus sharing a truth, a precept really, that is “time released.” The purpose was simply to produce greater faith within them once the truth was fully realized. Let’s read the verse once more.
“And now I have told you before it come to pass, that, when it is come to pass, ye might believe.” John 14:29 KJV
Jesus is referring to his death and resurrection. There were several occasions where Jesus told the disciples that he would have to die, but they consistently rejected that truth. In their minds, Israel could not lay claim to its independence from the Roman government if Jesus was dead. After all, Jesus was their liberator, right? It was Jesus who was to sit on David’s throne, and it’s the shoulders of Jesus that Isaiah said would carry the government. All of that was true, but these men just couldn’t wrap their minds around it … yet. They were looking for logic. They could not put the puzzle together because the most important pieces were still missing.
So, once again Jesus has been sharing about the necessity of his own death and resurrection. Knowing that the event of His death was nearer than any of his guys could imagine, he followed with this explanation. (Without looking back, did you get the explanation? Just to make sure, here it is once more.)
“And now I have told you before it come to pass, that, when it is come to pass, ye might believe.”
You heard it that time for sure … that “ye might believe.”
Scripture is clear that God’s greatest desire for, and from us, is faith in Him. Doesn’t the Bible say “Without faith it is impossible to please God?”
God wants your faith, He wants your trust, He doesn’t want you to doubt Him. Keep this in mind. Satan hates God. He wants to hurt God in the deepest way possible. So what does he do? He goes after what God loves the most … you!
When Satan decided to lead a revolt against God, he convinced a great number of angels to follow him into rebellion. God had created each one of them. He knew their names. Now consider this truth. God did not prepare a way for those rebellious angels to find redemption and return to a right relationship with Himself.
God also created you, and you rebelled. Oh, you couldn’t help it, you were born with a sinful nature that you inherited. However, God had a plan to redeem you and He wants you to trust Him completely, and you can. Here’s why.
You are the only thing God loved enough to die for! Wrap you mind around that!
Dr. Dennis Cagle is the founder of Xaltm LLC who has been a pastor for 36 years and currently works as a church consultant. He is a former resident of McMinn County and current resident of Tellico Plains. He can be contacted at xaltm@yahoo.com
