“Jesus said to him, ‘I am the way, the truth, and the life. No one comes to the Father except through Me.’” — Matthew 14:6.
We should be very concerned in our faith about the subject of truth. We are in constant search of truth and understanding of God’s Word. There is absolute truth in faith. Faith is based upon the Word of God, the Bible. Truth does not change; my understanding of truth does change. Faith is not subjective to whatever an individual may choose to believe, but is based upon the Word of God. Truth is often misrepresented and even manipulated to fit one’s purposes. When this is done, it goes against God.
As we look into the Bible, we can see and understand God’s plan for salvation. As we look into the religious world, we see many various plans for salvation. As we look into the Word, we understand that Christ would build His church, Matthew 16:18. He purchased the church with His own blood, Acts 20:28.
Christ is the head of the church, which is His body, and has all authority, Ephesians 1:22-23. We have teachings within the Word as to how to organize the church, the purpose of the church, our worship to God within the church with specific instructions given to us.
John 4:24, “God is Spirit, and those who worship Him must worship in spirit and truth.”
As we look at the religious world, let me ask: Do you think that we all are worshipping God in spirit and in truth? Only God knows for sure, however, we can determine some truth about worship within His word. For instance, in our giving we are told to give as we have been prospered, to give liberally or generously, to give joyously, and to give sacrificially. Now, if I give begrudgingly and regret any part of it, then my heart is not right with God. If I give because of the greed that is in my heart thinking God will bless me tenfold or a hundred fold, then my giving has the wrong motives behind it. My giving must be for the glory and praise given to God. I praise God for my ability to give and praise the Father for all the things He has blessed me with. We cannot separate our motives from any part of our worship to God.
Like in singing, we sing songs of praise to God Almighty. He is worthy of our praise. We can sing with the wrong motives. Perhaps I have a fantastic voice and I sing only hoping to be discovered by a representative of a recording studio. My singing is in vain as I am not singing to God, but hope to be discovered. Nothing may be wrong with being recorded and signing a major contract for a record deal, but if you are in it for the recognition and the income only without the actual praise to God, then your singing is in vain.
In our worship, it may be difficult to always be conscience and in worshipful motive of praise and honor to God. There are often distractions in worship, like a baby crying, or children giggling; sometimes adults also giggle. Hopefully, we do enjoy our worship and have a great time studying the word of God, but let’s remember to keep our motives on our praise to God and Jesus.
Even outside of our public worship, we should be conscious that we honor and praise God in our daily lives by the way we conduct ourselves. When we show respect for one another, we are also honoring God. When we live pure and holy lives through a moral lifestyle, we honor Christ. When we are compassionate and kind and generous to others, we honor Jesus. Daily, we praise, honor and glorify God in all that we say and do. Our motives are to be approved by His truth, which makes it acceptable to God.
All truth harmonizes together; or to say the same thing a different way, there is no contradiction in truth. If there seems to be a contradiction, then my understanding of a particular truth may be incorrect. The Bible gives us pieces of a puzzle that we must harmonize together. We have teachings on the church which we have already discussed — church organization, it’s worship, it’s membership. We also have some limited teachings on heaven and hell; life after death. We have teachings on salvation, the atonement of Christ, His death and resurrection. We have teachings on the fulfillment of prophecy and the destruction of Jerusalem. We now put all these puzzle pieces together to get an understanding of the Word of God. Remember, truth does not contradict itself, but is in harmony. All of these puzzle pieces must fit together as God intended it to fit together. We cannot force pieces to fit together or we cannot force our beliefs to fit where they do not belong. We must be careful to always show due respect for the Word of God; to understand the Word the way God had intended us to understand it. We have the upmost duty to teach the Word with pure motives and to teach only the truth of God’s word. There are serious consequences to any misrepresentations or manipulations of the Word.
The word of God should be dear to us as it contains “the mind of God.” This is His message for His creation. God created the world and has given an owner’s manual to us so that we may understand how to be the happiest and well satisfied of all the people on earth. To ignore the word is a life of immorality, self-gratification, a life of greed and power, a hopeless life without Jesus, damned to hell. Jesus can turn around any life. Jesus can forgive any sin. Jesus can wash you clean. Jesus can give you eternal life. It is truly amazing what Jesus can do through an individual.
Please come worship with us as we praise and glorify the Father, the Son, and the Holy Spirit.
Larry Graves is the minister at Riceville Church of Christ. He can be reached at 865-300-0642.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.