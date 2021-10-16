As a pupil of faith, I am constantly seeking to understand and walk in a higher level of it. I mean, I want to do all the stuff they did in New Testament days: Heal the sick, cleanse the lepers, raise the dead. And to do that, so I’ve been told, requires a certain amount of faith.
After all, the writer of Hebrews informed us it’s impossible to please God without faith (reference Hebrews 11:6). He didn’t write it would be challenging to please God without faith; he said it was impossible.
If that’s true, and I believe it is, then it behooves me to understand what is and what isn’t faith. In the same vein, it behooves me to understand the concepts of doubt, unbelief, and, conversely, belief.
I have often thought of faith and doubt as being opposites, but, in a strictly grammatical sense, faith is just a noun, while doubt can be a noun and a verb. For example, I can doubt something to be true, but I can’t faith it to be true. The words aren’t used that way.
Before you ask if I’m an English teacher or compelled to give an English lesson, I just want to know why my faith seems ineffective at times. And to do that, I find myself examining the very language and terms I use. I suspect my growth is embedded in the language use. Perhaps I need to understand and speak differently.
Back to faith versus doubt: Maybe they are not complete and total opposites like I previously thought. What about belief and non-belief? Are these two opposites or are there hidden discrepancies that would confuse the issue?
For example, I can believe a concept to be true. However, I can choose to believe the same concept to be false. In that regard, I have used the exact same amount of “power” to believe (if I can say it that way). What I believed was different, but the choice and energy I exerted to believe were the same. If we considered our ability to believe like using a muscle, to chose to believe or not believe something takes the exact same amount of power.
So then how is faith different from doubt? Maybe its not that much different. Maybe it’s simply in which direction you focus and use your believing “muscle.”
You can choose to believe the promises of God. Or you can choose not to believe. The choice is yours. Your believing muscle is engaged regardless.
Unless, of course, you have never heard anything concerning the promises of God.
Or, as Paul wrote: “How then shall they call on Him in whom they have not believed? And how shall they believe in Him of whom they have not heard? And how shall they hear without a preacher” (Romans 10:14 (NKJV))?
Once you have heard a Word from the Lord, then the decision is on you to either believe or not believe.
Let’s go back to the scripture I referenced earlier: “But without faith it is impossible to please Him, for he who comes to God must believe that He is, and that He is a rewarder of those who diligently seek Him” (Hebrews 11:6 (NKJV)).
Concerning faith towards God, this verse informs us that me must choose to 1) believe God exists, and 2) believe He will reward those that seek Him. It is our choice to believe or not believe. Our believing “muscle” is exercised regardless of the choice we make. It is just as easy to believe God exists and He is a rewarder as it is to believe He’s a human construct created to pacify the masses.
Which reminds me of something Jesus once said, “For which is easier, to say, ‘Your sins are forgiven you,’ or to say, ‘Arise and walk’” (Matthew 9:5 (NKJV))?
I realize Jesus is referencing speaking as opposed to believing, but I find the comparison applicable.
The ability to talk is uniquely human. Monkeys, dogs, dolphins, and hogs may be able to communicate with humans to let us know they are hungry, or sad, or mad. But it is exclusively left to mankind to speak words into the atmosphere and change the course of our lives.
Just as we can choose the words we speak, we can choose the concept, ideas, premises, and promises that we want to believe.
Believing is your choice and it will always be your choice. No one can make you believe anything you choose not to believe. And no one can make you stop believing anything you have chosen to believe.
Consequently, as Christians, we persuade men to believe the Gospel of Jesus Christ. We cannot make anyone believe; it will always be their choice.
And we pray.
We pray, “the eyes of your understanding being enlightened; that you may know what is the hope of His calling, what are the riches of the glory of His inheritance in the saints” (Ephesians 1:18 (NKJV)).
If you are concerned about a loved one or family member that seems to have turned their back on the Lord, that passage in Ephesians 1 is how you should be praying.
I’ve heard it said this way: Imagine a man driving a road, up ahead there’s a bridge that crosses a torrential river, and the bridge has been destroyed. There are detour signs with alternate routes miles before the river. Closer to the river there are warning signs, “Bridge Out Ahead,” and barricades placed to prohibit any further traffic towards the bridge. It would take a fool to continue a path across the river at that bridge.
In much the same way, we can petition God to open the eyes of our family members or loved ones, so that they can see they destructive path they are on.
If you are standing on this promise of God, “Believe on the Lord Jesus Christ, and you will be saved, you and your household” (Acts 16:31 (NKJV]), this is how you pray, and this is how you believe.
I realize I changed course as I was writing this column, but I wanted to give you some practical application. Concepts, ideas, and theologies make for interesting prose, but when our hearts are heavy for a family member or loved one, little else matters.
Tim Hughes is a lay minister and elder at Ascension Life Church in Athens. He can be reached at tim@thramb.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.