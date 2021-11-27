Over the past couple of weeks, I have encountered folks who have shared with me in a new and different way. Knowing I have recently lost my parents, they feel compelled to tell me the circumstances surrounding their loss. What I find interesting is the number of people who lost someone with whom they held a grudge or the person that died had a grudge against them.
To lose someone is bad enough. To lose someone knowing there were hard feelings between you is hard to imagine.
But it happens.
And when it does, unforgiveness is left in the wake. Now they are left dealing with the what-ifs, the should-of, could-of, would-of scenarios playing out in their minds. And if left unchecked, it will eat at a soul like a cancer.
Unforgiveness brings torment. Don’t take my word for it. Take the words of Jesus.
For the sake of brevity, I won’t include the entire story found in Matthew 18:21-35, but I will give a synopsis and the conclusion. Jesus compares a king who forgave his servant an enormous sum of money to the servant’s inability to forgive his neighbor a meager amount. The king didn’t take too kindly to the servant not walking in forgiveness after he had forgiven him so much.
The King James Version provides the parable end this way: “And his lord was wroth, and delivered him to the tormentors, till he should pay all that was due unto him. So likewise shall my heavenly Father do also unto you, if ye from your hearts forgive not everyone his brother their trespasses” (Matthew 18:34-35).
Jesus said our heavenly Father will turn us over to the tormentors if we do not forgive. I would find it hard to believe a loving God could do such as that, except I’ve been there.
In my mid-teens, I made a conscientious decision to not forgive the pastor of the church I attended. Unaware of the dangers of unforgiveness, I spent my latter teens and early twenties in torment. I lived a life with no vision, no hope, and no future. I found myself trying to hide from God behind alcohol and drugs. It wasn’t until I decided to follow the Lord again that I heard and understood this passage on unforgiveness.
When Jesus says you’ll be turned over to the tormentors, you can bet your bottom dollar you will be.
Here’s what I’ve noticed about unforgiveness lately: It’s not just with or against your neighbor. But that is part one of the three. You have to forgive your neighbor.
“But you don’t know what he did to me! How can Jesus expect me to forgive them?”
Well, they beat and hung Jesus on a cross, yet he said, “Father forgive them” (reference Luke 23:34).
If Jesus can forgive after what they did to him, surely we can forgive the pettiness of our neighbor.
Forgiveness is a decision. You have to say, “I forgive you.” You don’t necessarily have to say it to someone’s face. And in the case of someone that has passed away, you can’t. But to declare it out loud is an important step. It informs your spirit, soul, and body of your decision to walk in forgiveness.
I can remember years ago when I worked at Watts Bar Nuclear Plant. One morning before work, I had decided I would forgive anyone who wronged me that day. I didn’t know why I was making such a commitment until later that day when I got into a disagreement with a secretary. It got pretty heated; I knew I was correct, and she was just as determined that she was. I finally walked away mad, but the Lord stopped me in my tracks. He reminded me that I had already chosen to forgive so I needed to go back and make it right with the lady. That simple decision kept peace in the office.
Part one of forgiveness is forgiving your neighbor.
Part two is to forgive yourself.
I know some people have a sense of regret over things that have happened in their lives. They made mistakes they think are irreversible; that there’s no way to undo the error. However, God is a God of second chances. He’s like a GPS in your car; if you make a wrong turn, He will simply recalculate and show you how to get back on course.
With some people, it starts with forgiving yourself.
And as simplistic as it sounds, the best way to do it is to say, “I forgive me.”
God’s not holding any sin against you (reference 2 Corinthians 5:19), why should you hold it against yourself?
So, you’ve forgiven your neighbor and yourself, who else is there? Part three is to forgive God.
Some of you are blaming God for some evil in your life, whether you’re accusing God of something you perceive He did or maybe it’s something in which He could have intervened but didn’t. Regardless, you are upset with God. Maybe you don’t want to admit it. Maybe you’re afraid to tell God you’re mad at Him. Maybe you think there’s something wrong with you for feeling this way.
Might I suggest you talk to God about it. If you’re mad at Him, tell Him. He’s not going to stop loving you because you honestly share your feelings with him. Your honesty might be the catalyst you need to begin the healing process.
If unforgiveness is torment, what can unforgiveness towards God be but constant anguish.
There you have it. If you are going to walk in unforgiveness, you must involve everyone in your life, yourself and God included.
If you need any help forgiving, just let me know. I’ll be glad to assist.
Tim Hughes is a lay minister and elder at Ascension Life Church in Athens. He can be reached at tim@thramb.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.