Ladies In Fellowship Together (L.I.F.T.) President Gail Key has announced that, on Saturday, April 15, at noon, the L.I.F.T. group at First Church of God, located at 1340 Highway 39 East in Englewood, will host the Annual Spring Tea this year after two years of cancelling due to COVID.
The tea is a fundraiser for the ladies group used in missions such as digging a well in Africa, local needs and the Isaiah House.
Fundraiser Chairperson Frances Powers said, “We are fortunate to have Joan Cronan, retired women’s athletic director at the University of Tennessee, as our speaker. We have had her on hold for three years now. We have had a great response for this one.”
Savannah Self, an accomplished pianist, will again entertain with her “heavenly melodies.” Self will also be in a piano duel with Pastor Chris Alexander, featuring “Rocky Top.”
Back by demand is singer Burna Dean Clark. Also by demand will be Pastor Alexander and his talents on any musical instrument, as well as his singing.
A news release stated, “We filled our tables from the time of the announced date, but we will rent tables to accommodate anyone who wants to attend. Tables are hosted and there are guests; there is a place for you. So exciting to see the different creations.”
Items have been donated for silent and oral auctions and door prizes.
Tickets are $25. Call Gail Key at 423-507-7097 or Frances Powers at 423-887-3631.
