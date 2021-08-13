A Persevering Faith
The Zondervan KJV Commentary states that this entire section consists of one carefully crafted sentence in the original. “And having a high priest over the house of God” (verse 21). The reality of this new “high priest” (note Hebrews 4:14-7:28) who opened the way for direct access to the living God and who stands in the very house (“habitation”) of God evoked three exhortations from the author.
(1) “Let us draw near” (verse 22). Four conditions are given for drawing near to God: (a) “A true heart,” or undivided allegiance in the inner being. (b) “In full assurance of faith” (Greek, plrophoria; “most certain confidence”). Faith trusts implicitly in the word and work of Christ, enabling the believer to stand in the presence of absolute holiness (see Romans 5:1).
(2) “Let us hold fast the profession of our hope” (observe Hebrews 6:18-20) “without wavering” (literally, “not leaning”; verse 23). The author called his hearers to stand with Christ without doubt or hesitation.
(3) “Let us consider one another to provoke” (Greek, paroxysmos; “to incite”) “unto love and to good works” (verse 24). “Provoke” can be used in a negative sense (note Acts 15:39), but here it is used in a good sense, “to incite.” Paul did this in his exhortation to the Corinthians, inciting them to follow the example of the Macedonians (see 2 Corinthians 8:1-7).
The previous verse that reads, “Not forsaking the assembling of ourselves together” (verse 25) introduces the author’s fourth warning (verse 26-31), concerning those who were tempted to abandon the faith. “The assembling of ourselves together” could refer to “our gathering together unto him” (as the same phrase is translated in 2 Thessalonians 2:1) at Christ’s coming. This would fit well with “the day approaching,” the day of the Lord’s return and judgment (observe 1 Corinthians 3:13; see 1 Thessalonians 5:2, 4; 2 Thessalonians 1:10; 2:2; and 2 Peter 3:10). The writer considered Christ’s return to be close at hand (note Romans 13:12). Or it could refer to the regular gatherings of believers for worship. Most commentators prefer this interpretation since it makes the most sense of the contrary expression, “as the manner of some is.” It would seem that many of their number had already made a “habit” of staying away from their services, perhaps for fear of intimidation (Hebrews 10:33). Such neglect, it would seem, was a symptom of a more serious lapse in their faith, leading to willful sinning (verse 26). (Zondervan)
“But call to remembrance the former days …” (verse 32) — After a severe warning, the author reminds the readers of their past record (verse 10): they “endured in a great conflict full of suffering.” Endurance is what they still need in their current circumstances (verse 36). (NIV Biblical Theology Study Bible). In verses 33-34, we discover that they or Christians dear to them had endured a range of official and unofficial persecution, social ostracism, imprisonment for the faith (observe Hebrews 13:3), and loss of property. In all this, their consolation was the “better and lasting possessions” they had in Christ (Hebrews 11:10, 16, 26, 35; 12:28; 13:14).
“Cast not away therefore your confidence,” (verse 35) — The basis for this command is their prior conduct (verses 32-34). The term “confidence” is a synonym for faith in Hebrews (10:19; 3:6; and 4:14). Maintaining such faith “will be richly rewarded.” (Reward appears in the significant description of faith in Hebrews 11:6).
“For ye have need of patience,” or as in some translations “you need to persevere” (verse 36). Or “you have need of endurance” (the same Greek root as that translated “endured” in verse 32). This introduces part of the next major section’s topic: Faith and endurance (Hebrews 11:1-12:13). “Ye might receive the promise,” or “you will receive what he has promised.” This hope for the future can sustain our fidelity to God. Examples of doing “the will of God” despite present difficulties include Christ (verses 7, 9-10) and Abraham (6:12, 15).
Church Supply Pastor and Christian columnist, Dr. Wayne M. Williams, presently resides in Athens with his wife of 39 years, Lita. For additional study notes, see the Facebook page International Sunday School Lessons.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.