I. The Law as Temporary Custodian (Galatians 3:18-20) The covenant God made with Abraham was not done away by the giving the law to Moses. The covenant was made with Abraham and his seed. It is still in force; Christ abides forever in his person, and his spiritual seed, who are his by faith. By this we learn the difference between the promises of the law and those of the gospel. The promises of the law are made to the person of every man; the promises of the gospel are first made to Christ, then by him to those who are by faith ingrafted into Christ. Rightly to divide the word of truth, a great difference must be put between the promise and the law, as to the inward affections, and the whole practice of life. When the promise is mingled with the law, it is made nothing but the law. Let Christ be always before our eyes, as a sure argument for the defense of faith, against dependence on human righteousness. (Matthew Henry)
“For if the inheritance be of the Law, it is no more of promise” (verse 18) — The two nouns “Law” and “promise” have no article, being regarded here in their several characteristic principles, which were not only diverse, but contrary.
The Law says, “The man that doeth these things shall live by them;” and this while enforcing a great variety of minute positive principles by severe threats and penalties.
The promise bestows of free grace without works. The promised bestowment is here styled “inheritance,” because received by Abraham’s seed as his heirs (see verse 29 and Galatians 4:1). (Pulpit Commentary)
“Now a mediator is not a mediator of one, but God is one.” (verse 20) — This verse, closing the short paragraph commencing the verse which precedes it, appears designed to mark the difference of the relations which subsisted between the Lord and Israel at the time of the giving of the Law, compared with those which subsist between God and Abraham’s seed in the covenant of grace.
II. The Law Imprisons and Restraints; the Gospel Acquits (Galatians 3:21-22)“Is the law then against the promises of God?” (verse 21) — Is the Law of Moses to be regarded as opposed to the promises made to Abraham? Does this follow from any view which can be taken of the subject? The object of the apostle in asking this question is, evidently, to take an opportunity to deny in the most positive manner that there can be any such clashing or contradiction. He shows, therefore, what was the design of the Law, and declares that the object was to further the plan contemplated in the promise made to Abraham. It was an auxiliary to that. It was as good as a law could be and it was designed to prepare the way for the fulfillment of the promise made to Abraham.
“God forbid” — That is to say, “It is impossible!” or “I do not hold such an opinion.” Such a sentiment by no means follows from what has been advanced (compare Romans 3:4).
“But the scripture,” (verse 22) — a reference to the impossibility of obtaining righteousness by legal obedience is proved by the plain testimony of scripture. It is noteworthy that in this momentous argument the apostle Paul appeals not to conscience or experience, but to God’s Word written.
“That the promise by faith of Jesus Christ might be given to them that believe;” — Or, that the promises of life and salvation might be given to those who, according to the new covenant of the gospel, should receive and accept of the Mediator, and the terms of salvation which God offers to us in the gospel, where these promises are exhibited upon condition of believing. Up until now, mankind was a transgressor by breaking the law, and violating the first covenant, there was no room for a Mediator, no cause for men’s applying themselves to a Mediator. God therefore first gave out the covenant of works and suffered man to break it; and then he revealed the Mediator to sinful man; that so they who should believe in him and might obtain the promise of life, to which by the fall they had forfeited their right. (Poole)
III. The Law as Disciplinarian Before Faith Came (Galatians 3:23-35)The law did not teach a living, saving knowledge; but, by its rites and ceremonies, especially by its sacrifices, it pointed to Christ, that they might be justified by faith. And thus, it was, as the word properly signifies, a servant, to lead to Christ, as children are led to school by servants who have the care of them, that they might be more fully taught by Him the true way of justification and salvation, which is only by faith in Christ. The terrors of the law are often used by the convincing Spirit, to show the sinner his need of Christ, to bring him to rely on his sufferings and merits, that he may be justified by faith. Then the law, by the teaching of the Holy Spirit, becomes loved as a result of constant duty and his or her standard for daily self-examination. In this use of it, we learn to depend more simply on the Savior, Jesus Christ.
IV. We Are All One in Christ Jesus (Galatians 3:26-29) For having responded to Christ, we are accepted as righteous in God’s sight and are thus adopted as full-grown sons, sons who have reached maturity, a sonship received “in Christ Jesus” through faith. This will be expanded on shortly (Galatians 4:4-7). We are thus free from all restraint except the restraint of sonship. We are no longer children subjected to rules and regulations, but like Abraham full grown sons who respond to the Father, because we are “in Christ” and through faith have become one with Him. We no longer need restraints. As grown-up sons and daughters, we want to please our heavenly Father. (Pett)
C
entral Text: And if ye be Christ’s, then are ye Abraham’s seed, and heirs according to the promise. — Galatians 3:29
Dr. Wayne M. Williams and his wife of 40 years, Lita, reside in Athens.
Trending Recipe Videos
Dr. Wayne M. Williams and his wife of 40 years, Lita, reside in Athens.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.