“Of the tribe of Aser” (verse 36) — The tribe of Aser, or Asher, dwelt in the northern part of the land of Canaan. Why Anna was called a prophetess is not known. It might be because she had been the wife of a prophet, or because she was employed in celebrating the praises of God (compare 1 Chronicles 25:1-2, 4; 1 Samuel 10:5), or because she herself had foretold future events, being inspired. (Bullinger)
“But served God with fastings and prayers” (verse 37) — Notably, the Law of Moses had only appointed one yearly fast, on the Great Day of Atonement. But the Pharisees had adopted the practice of “fasting twice in the week,” namely on Monday and Thursday, when Moses is supposed to have ascended and descended from Sinai (note Luke 18:12). In addition and in other respects also, they had multiplied and extended the simple original injunction (Luke 5:33). (Cambridge)
“That looked for redemption in Jerusalem” (verse 38) — The original language reads, “the redemption of Jerusalem,” the phrase being the counterpart of the “consolation of Israel” in Luke 2:25. Both the verbs “gave thanks” and “spake” imply continued, and not merely momentary action. (Ellicott)
“It shall come to pass in the last days” (verse 17) — The people were suffering from one of the locust plagues of the East and its consequent famine. The prophet calls them to repentance and promises this gift of the Spirit as the great blessing of a far-off future. He had been taught that no true knowledge of God comes but through that Spirit. Interestingly, Elisha prayed that a double portion (similarly, the eldest son’s inheritance — Deuteronomy 21:17) of the Spirit which God had given to Elijah might rest upon him (2 Kings 2:9).
“Your sons and your daughters shall prophesy.” — The Old Testament use of the word, in its wider generic sense, as in the case of Saul (1 Samuel 10:10; 19:20-24), covered phenomena analogous to the gift of tongues as well as that of prophecy in the New Testament sense. The words imply that women as well as men had been filled with the Spirit and had spoken with the “tongues.”
“Your young men shall see visions.” — The “visions,” implying the full activity of spiritual power, are thought of as belonging to the younger prophets. In the calmer state of more advanced age, wisdom came, as in the speech of Elihu, “in a dream, in visions of the night, when deep sleep falleth upon men” (Job 33:15).
In its context, this passage predicts what is to precede the final deliverance, and Peter suggests that as the earlier part is being realized in the inspiration of the Christian community both in its older and younger members, the later parts, the heavenly portents and the day of judgment, may be expected forthwith. To escape therefrom, they must “call on the name of the Lord” (Joel 2:32); and by “the Lord” the writer understands Peter to point to Jesus as Kurios; it is in Acts 2:36 that the apostle expressly names Him.
Here, Peter quotes the words of terror that follow, apparently, for the sake of the promise with which they end in Acts 2:21. But, as it was not given to him as yet to know the times and the seasons (Acts 1:7), it may well have been that he looked for the “great and notable day” as about to come in his own time.
Dr. Wayne M. Williams is a church supply pastor and Christian columnist who presently resides in Athens with his wife of 39 years, Lita. For additional study notes, see the Facebook page International Sunday School Lessons.
