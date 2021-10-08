Steven, a companion to the saints by Christ Jesus, to the Church at Athens. Grace and peace be unto you from God our Father and the Lord Jesus Christ.
Beloved brothers and sisters, may glory and honor ever be offered up unto our great God and savior, Jesus Christ. He has delivered us from the prison of death and hell and begotten us to a new life of hope evermore. I rejoice always in your like-precious faith of our Lord Jesus Christ. I write to you, beloved, that you do not lose sight of such as we trek towards our reward in Heavenly places. Further, that we all continually keep the faith through the daily recognition of the authority of our Lord Jesus Christ. Truly (as we have all professed), Jesus is Lord.
In Mark’s Gospel account, he wrote of our Lord teaching in Capernaum and a great crowd had gathered there. It was so large, no one couldn’t get in or out. Yet, friends of a lame man had brought him there for healing. Seeing no way in, they climbed to the roof of the house, tore it open and lowered their friend down before our Lord.
Now, when the man was brought to Jesus, the Lord did not immediately heal the man physically. Rather, the more needful thing was that He was healed spiritually, that is, his sins to be forgiven.
Even so, the Lord said to this lame man, “Son, your sins are forgiven” (Mark 2:5 NKJV).
Now, when Jesus said this, this stirred the hearts of a select few to anger.
The scriptures tell us that some scribes were there, probably of the sect of the Pharisees, and when they heard Jesus say this, they thought to themselves, “This man is blaspheming!”
In other words, they thought this man was speaking evil of God, he was detracting from or diminishing His value. They saw our Lord as only a man and they knew that only God could forgive sin.
The Master noticed their disdain, it was written all over their faces.
He said, “Why are you reasoning such things in your hearts? Which is easier: To tell this man that his sins are forgiven or to say rise up and walk?”
See, to these Pharisetical scribes, it was easier to just say that man’s sins were forgiven, because they believed that this Jesus of Nazareth was just a man that had no power and, therefore, His words empty. Knowing this, the Lord did a miracle and made the lame man walk so that they might believe that the Father was in Him.
Indeed, Jesus told His disciples that He was the way, the truth and the life and no man comes to the Father but by Him. Further, that if you had seen Him, then you had seen the Father.
He pleaded with them saying, “Believe that I am in the Father and the Father in me or at least believe for the very works (miracles) sake.”
By this, He signified to them that He was Emmanuel, God with them, the Great I Am himself!
Despite seeing His miracles, there were many who refused to believe. Verily, the Apostle John testified of all these things to us in His Gospel account; how that in the beginning was the Word and the Word was with God and the Word was God, and the Word was made flesh and dwelt among them, and they beheld His glory. Even the glory as of the only begotten of the Father, full of grace and truth. He was in the world and the world was made by Him, and He came to His own and His own received Him not. However, to those who did receive Him, He gave power to become the sons of God, even to all those who believe on His name.
Saints, what makes all these great things possible (outside of the fact that Jesus is our God) is that Jesus has authority.
Mark records the words and actions of the Lord: “But I want you to know that the Son of Man has authority on earth to forgive sins.”
So he said to the man, “I tell you, get up, take your mat and go home.” (Mark 2:10-11).
When Jesus says authority, it means that Jesus has control, dominance, dominion, supremacy, sovereignty, rulership, and ownership. He has a divine right to make decisions and enforce them. As God, or in His deity, this is innate. However, our Lord Jesus was not only just deity or God, He also was fully human in every way. He had to be if He was to be our substitute for sin upon the cross. So, in His humanity, this authority was given to Him.
The Holy Scriptures foretell, by a vision received by Daniel, about one like the Son of Man coming with the clouds of Heaven and He came to the Ancient of Days. And there was given him dominion, and glory, and a kingdom, that all people, nations, and languages, should serve him: His dominion is an everlasting dominion, which shall not pass away, and his kingdom which shall not be destroyed. Saints, however, you look at it, whether in His deity or His humanity and any way you slice it, Jesus indeed has authority!
Let it be known in the Church and in the world that Jesus has authority to forgive people of their sins.
He has authority over the elements of the world (for from the boat in the Sea of Galilee, He spoke to the storm: “Peace, be still!” and there came a great calm. The disciples were astonished, and said among themselves, “What manner of man is this that even the wind and sea obey Him?”).
Just like God spoke the Heavens and the Earth into existence by the mighty power of His word, even so Jesus, by His word, speaks and things obey.
Jesus has authority to give instruction and expound upon the scriptures in how we ought to interpret them and live them out. In the previous chapter of Mark (1), we see that while Jesus was in Capernaum that He entered the Synagogue there and He taught. The scriptures teach us that all the people were astonished at His doctrine. Why? Because when He taught them, He taught as one who had authority, unlike the scribes.
Now, what does that mean? What did He do differently? Well, look no further than Matthew chapter 5 and Jesus’ “Sermon on the mount” to find the answers to these questions.
In olden times, when the prophets spoke, they always had to preface their preaching with “Thus says the LORD.”
This let people know that the words they were about to speak were not from them, but from God. Likewise, the Pharisetical scribes in New Testament times would teach in the synagogue from the scriptures, and they appealed to the scriptures for their authority. They themselves had none, but the rather the scriptures.
They would say, “The scriptures say” or “the scriptures teach us” this or that.
However, not so with our Savior. When Jesus preached, He used no such language.
He said, “You have heard that it’s been said, an eye for an eye, and a tooth for a tooth: But I SAY UNTO YOU, that ye resist not evil: but whosoever shall smite thee on thy right cheek, turn to him the other also.”
Jesus did not appeal to any other authority but His own and nobody else upon the Earth could claim such.
Dearly beloved, He holds authority in Heaven and in Earth. We acknowledge this when we confess that Jesus is Lord. He is Lord over all things and peoples, whether they like it or not. He has a Kingdom that shall never fail, never fade away and it is an everlasting Kingdom and at the name of Jesus, every knee show bow and every tongue confess that Jesus is Lord, to the glory of God the Father.
Now, saints. I stir up these truths in you for this purpose: In that we profess that Jesus is Lord, do we also live like Jesus is Lord? Faith without works is dead. It’s one thing to speak it, but do we put it into action? We ought not to be only hearers of the word, but doers also.
Not only does Jesus have authority in all those areas that I already mentioned, but also in judgement. All shall stand before the judgement seat of Christ! Therefore, the Apostles, and brethren, and I, do preach so that all will come to see and know the depth of Christ’s love and grace and receive an escape from the condemnation and wrath that is to come, because of sin!
On the day of judgement, no excuses will be valid. His word and His rule are authoritative and final. There is no excuse not to trust in the Almighty this day and submit to Him. The Lord has done the work: He came in flesh, in the Son of God, He died on the cross for our sins, He made the way of reconciliation, and He rose from the dead and has justified us. Even all those who will believe on Him.
He has authority to save and wash away every guilty stain! Oh, how I boast in the greatness of the fountain of His blood shed for us — how deep and wide it is! Far reaching even to the ends of the Earth for every sinner who will call upon His name!
I counsel you to recognize His authority in your life and to live based on the words, the life and the teaching of Jesus Christ. Whatever we do, do all in the name of the Lord Jesus. Our brothers, sisters and the Apostles of our Lord thought it better to cling to Christ’s authority above anything or anyone else’s. The Apostles were martyred, the saints were torn to shreds in the Roman coliseum by lions, still others were lit on fire alive in the Caesar Nero’s garden to give light at night (they were called “Roman candles”) – yet none of them would confess Caesar as Lord. They refused to recant!
The words of our brothers and Apostles, Peter and John were, “It’s better for us to obey God rather than men”.
As we live our lives as Christians, hard times also will come upon us, but remember that Jesus has authority. He is the authority of every day, for it’s a day that He has made, therefore be glad and rejoice in it. He gave authoritative promises in His word as well. He said that He would be with us, that He would not fail us, that He goes before us, that He works all things out for our good, and so much more!
His word stands, so make your calling and election sure and hold fast to that which we have heard and acknowledged of the Word of life. I know that our Lord shall plant you with mighty roots that you be not blown down or over, but that you continue to stand in the evil day.
The grace of our Lord Jesus Christ be with you all. Amen.
Steven Croft is the senior pastor of Boyd Memorial First Church of God in Athens.
