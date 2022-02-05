When the child is born, Nathan is sent to David by the LORD. Why did the LORD wait so long? Is that perhaps because He waited in His great patience for David’s confession? However, this confession does not come. Therefore, he must come now himself.
Author comment: Friend, I perceive that when we do not come to God and confess to Him as we rightly should, then He comes to us as He did Adam in the garden of Eden. (see Genesis 3:9)
Nathan, when he arrives at David’s house, starts telling him a story without any introduction. He has already come to David once before. On that occasion he came with a beautiful word from the LORD about building the house of David (2 Samuel 7:4). Now he comes with a message of judgment. He does so in the form of a story to discover David to himself. (King comments)
Regarding the story, Thomas Coffman stated that this is one of the rare parables in the Old Testament. A parable is different from a fable in that a parable relates things that either actually happened, or that might reasonably have happened. Nathan came to David as if his purpose was to ask his judicial decision on a case which had been submitted to him. David could have had no suspicion whatever of the prophet’s true mission because all of his previous communications from God through Nathan had been extremely favorable to the king (as in 2 Samuel 7). Many have commented upon the attractiveness and beauty of this little parable. It was skillfully designed to arouse the sympathy of the hearer for the wronged poor man as well as angry contempt for the rich man who robbed him.
“The man that hath done this thing shall surely die,” though David’s response was not what he meant. Jamieson and his colleagues of the Commentary Critical and Explanatory on the Whole Bible believed that this punishment was more severe than the case deserved, or than was warranted by the Divine statute.
Further stated, “the sympathies of the king had been deeply enlisted, his indignation aroused, but his conscience was still asleep; and at the time when he was most fatally indulgent to his own sins, he was most ready to condemn the delinquencies and errors of others.”
How true of self-righteous individuals until their conscience is seared when they realize that they are the one (accused).
David being, although greatly fallen, of a different spirit, was brought by Nathan’s words to deep and lasting repentance.
Oh, how did Nathan’s application of his parable, “Thou art the man,” pronounced in all the dignity and authority of the prophetic character, sink into David’s soul!
Especially when he proceeded to a further explication of the greatness of his iniquity, which he does in the following words.
“Thus, saith the Lord God of Israel,” Nathan now speaks, not as a petitioner from a poor man, but as an ambassador from the great Jehovah, “I anointed thee king over Israel.”
Thus, he aggravates David’s sin, from the obligations he was under to God, who had raised him to the highest dignity from a very low condition and had delivered him from the greatest dangers and distresses. (Benson)
To address the text, the theologian Arno Gaebelein stated that when King David’s heart broke, he cried out, “I have sinned against the Lord.”
It was at that time that his soul filled with deepest sorrow, and yet illumined with the light from above, he uttered that wonderful penitential Psalm, the fifty-first.
“Against Thee, Thee only, have I sinned, and done this evil in Thy sight, that Thou mightest be justified when Thou speakest, and be clear when Thou judgest.”
All the inward corruption now is revealed to him, as many a saint after him has found out by bitter experience that in our flesh there dwelleth no good thing.
“Behold I was shapen in iniquity and in sin did my mother conceive me” (Psalms 51:5).
And when he prayed “take not Thy Holy Spirit from me” he must have had a vision of Saul, the mad King, when the Spirit had left him and an evil one possessed his heart.
But David knew God and God knew David. He is in the light and uncovers all in His presence.
Then Nathan announced the divine mercy, “the LORD hath also taken away thy sin.”
And Nathan added “because by this deed thou hast given great occasion to the enemies of the LORD to blaspheme, the child also that is born unto thee shall surely die.”
That was the bitterness of it. Up to the present time, infidels and rejectors of the Word of God point to David’s sin and blaspheme, though the very things they sneer at are often the same things which they practice. The child died and David’s grief was great. All his fasting and night-long prayer did not change the divine sentence. But he also knew the comfort of hope and expresses it beautifully.
Dr. Wayne M. Williams and his wife of 40 years, Lita, reside in Athens.
