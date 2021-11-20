If you are a regular reader of my column, you are aware I recently lost both of my parents. My mother died of a heart attack and my father, who was in the final stages of cancer, breathed his last just days after we buried his wife. The outpouring of sympathy was amazing. There was so much food delivered, both refrigerators at my parent’s house were full. Their house looked like a florist shop and, now that I have returned to Tennessee, my living room and dining room are both overflowing with plants and flowers. To each of you that sent a plant, a flower, some food or drink, or an encouraging word, thank you so much. Words fail to convey the comfort they gave. Your generosity and kindness will be remembered for years. Now on with the column …
As I write this week’s article, I have two thoughts on my mind. One, the column is entitled Successful Living and, two, I just buried both of my parents within the span of 10 days. A casual observer would wonder how can one possibly tie those two thoughts together? What could one learn from such tragedy? What do successful living and death have in common? It would seem very little. But I have noticed something worth sharing.
If I can offer any advice whatsoever, it is this: Live your life with no regrets, then when a loved one passes from this physical realm into eternity, you can celebrate their lives instead of mourning the things left undone and the words left unsaid.
I will miss my parents, but I realized long ago: If the Lord tarries, we all go by the way of the grave. Most folks know this in their head, but they have yet to transfer that information into their heart.
Last spring, I received a call from my mother. The doctor had found some cancerous spots on my dad’s liver. While he had previous success with radiation treatment for some melanoma spots on his skin, they decided to forego treatment for his liver. They figured the cure might be worse than the disease. His time was short, and we knew it.
We didn’t know my mother’s time was short. However, since I had deliberately set myself to spend as much time as possible with my dad, I inadvertently spent an equal amount of time with my mom. I took the time to love on them and help them every chance I had. I didn’t want to leave anything undone. Thus, I have no regrets concerning the passing of my parents.
I asked my dad a similar thing last summer. It was a warm summer afternoon. His stamina was questionable, so he used a rollator walker with a seat; this allowed him to stop and rest if needed. We had gotten just a few yards from his house; he paused on the sidewalk and took a seat.
The moment seemed right. I asked him if he had any regrets in life. The quickness of his reply startled me.
“No,” he said simply and left it at that.
There was no hesitation or questioning tone. I assumed he had thought this one out and had come to a predetermined answer. There was no reason to ask a follow up question. There was nothing else to say on the matter.
Which leads me to the point of today’s column: Live your life with no regrets. The things you do, do them intentionally and as if unto the Lord.
As I have been pondering life without my parents, I have had some approach and want to sympathize with me. They share with me their grief at the loss of an estranged parent. Their regret is seemingly rekindled as they imagine my sorrow. Some will even share with me the history of their relationship and assume my pain will be similar going forward.
Fortunately for me, like my father, I have no regrets. My parents lived a full long life. They passed on their terms (in case you haven’t heard, my mother had been telling a friend she hoped she died before my father did; she couldn’t imagine continuing without him). They did not die destitute and left me with a cool final love story that can be shared for generations to come.
I’m sure the sad days will come. My brother and sister and I will still need to disposition their belongings and their home. As we pour over pictures, papers, and mementos, I’m sure there will be times when the grief tries to return and overwhelm me.
However, I rest in the fact that grief and sorrow are not mine to bare.
I’ll stand on the words of the prophet, “Surely He has borne our griefs and carried our sorrows; Yet we esteemed Him stricken, smitten by God, and afflicted” (Isaiah 53:4 [NKJV]).
If Jesus carried them, then I won’t.
Instead, I continue in the joy of the Lord, for in it lies my strength (reference Nehemiah 8:10).
Tim Hughes is a lay minister and elder at Ascension Life Church in Athens. He can be reached at tim@thramb.com
