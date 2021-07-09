I’ve never been a very good swimmer. I grew up on the coast of Virginia where I could literally ride my bike to the waterfront and thoroughly enjoyed any water-related activities, but I wasn’t going to beat anyone in any aquatic competition.
In college, I needed physical education credits and thought I would take swimming as a class. On the first day, the teacher informed us that we would contract for our grade. To get an “A,” each student would have to demonstrate water survival skills by floating in the deep end with their hands secured behind their backs (with a rubber band) and their feet banded together. The idea was to float perpendicular to and just below the surface holding enough air. When you needed more, you simply (supposedly) tilted your head back out of the water, took another deep breath and put your head under the surface until you needed more.
It sounded easy enough, until I actually got into the pool and tried it. I clasped my hands behind my back, took a deep breath and tilted my head underneath the water and promptly began to sink. When my feet touched the bottom of the deep end, I launched myself upward, breaking the surface of the water, gasping for air, only to sink back to the bottom once again.
Something didn’t work the way the instructor described it. He was watching my pathetic efforts to float and told me I was one of 5% of the population who have no natural buoyancy. And this was what I would have to do for 10 minutes to get an “A”? I immediately switched to racket ball.
No natural buoyancy. That phrase has stuck with me my entire life. It has given me what some may call a “fear” of water; I prefer to call it a greater appreciation of the hazards associated with it. Needless to say, I am always careful anytime I’m around any body of water, whether it’s a pool or the beach; I take precautions to make sure my day of fun does not end in my tragedy.
Fast forward to last week: I swam across a lake.
Some may say it isn’t much of a feat, after all it was just Indian Boundary Lake. However, given my history, it’s not something I ever imagined myself doing. Until last week.
And that’s the point of today’s article: You will never do (or say) anything, until you do it (or say it) in your mind. If you can’t imagine it, you won’t do it. If you don’t first see yourself healed, you won’t be healed. If you don’t see yourself prosperous, you will never be prosperous.
“What’s that got to do with swimming across a lake?” you may ask.
Allow me to continue the story.
After college, anytime I got in the water, my anxiety level would go up. It’s not hard to figure out when you’re not relaxed and that’s what would happen with me; I was not enjoying the water as I should because of “no natural buoyancy.”
Over the years, I became more comfortable around the water. I assumed my natural buoyancy had probably changed from college since I had gained more weight. (I was terribly thin when I got married. My mom asked my new bride to fatten me up.) I focused on relaxing when swimming at the beach or a pool.
Now back to my Indian Boundary Lake story: My daughter was in town with her boyfriend, Sean, last week.
He grew up on the water, loves to swim, and is a crew coach. He has no fear of water. Quite the opposite; he’s like a fish. I had seen him swim halfway across the lake on previous visits. Our revisiting the lake on a hot summer day was a great plan.
I had already been out swimming with my daughter and Sean and had returned to the parking lot to retrieve something from the Suburban. As I was walking back toward them, my view of the lake was different; from a slightly higher elevation, the distance across the lake looked smaller.
I immediately had the thought, “I could swim across that.”
That one thought prompted me and suddenly became an urge.
When I got back to the spot where my daughter and Sean were sitting, I announced, “I’m going to swim across the lake.”
And soon I did.
This may seem like a small thing, but I want you to understand, Dear Reader, we do nothing in this life with our bodies that we don’t think about or imagine with our minds first.
If you understand this, you realize that you can control where your body goes or what it does by first controlling your thought life.
Addictions can be physical, but more often than not, if you can break the addiction in your mind, you can break free of any substance or habit.
Proverbs 23:7 teaches us that as a person thinks in their heart, so are they. If you think you’re unattractive, then you are. If you think you are untalented, then you are that, too. Do you think you’re not good in social situations? You are probably not. What you think about yourself defines you more than anything else there is.
Someone can tell you “you’re beautiful” all day long, but if you don’t see yourself that way, you will never understand what others see. Conversely, if you see yourself as ugly and constantly proclaim it, eventually others (intentionally or not) will agree with you.
You can set the trajectory of your life any way you want it to go, but first you must change the way you think and see yourself. Practice transforming yourself by renewing your mind (reference Romans 12:2); after all, that is what we are commanded to do.
Tim Hughes is a lay minister and elder at Ascension Life Church in Athens.
