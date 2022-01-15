A strong humanitarian concern is manifested throughout and there is also a strong emphasis upon the rights of the people, especially of those groups so frequently disinherited, neglected and oppressed in ancient societies: resident aliens, foreigners, the poor, widows and orphans, etc.
The principal purpose seems to be, “to create the moral attitudes which shall permeate all legal decisions. No penalties are specified for transgressions. The concern is not with specific cases but with an all-pervasive sense of justice.”
Thus, the scene here focuses upon a time when judicial decisions were still resolved by the citizens in assembly, before a judiciary “committee” of sorts was formally established. The aim of these regulations was that of protecting accused persons against false witnesses, and against opinions of majorities.
In matters of truth and righteousness, it has often been the tyranny of majorities that perverted and denied justice. Exodus 23:3 even has a caution against favoring the cause of a poor man, not through a sense of justice, but through pity. True decisions must not be made upon the basis of what is popular, or upon the basis of pity for appellants, but upon the basis of what is just and equitable, favoring neither rich nor poor, young nor old, popular or unpopular men.
“Hate thine enemies” (Matthew 5:43) was no injunction of the Mosaic Law, but a conclusion which Rabbinical teachers drew from it. Christianity, however, goes far beyond Mosaic Law in laying down the broad precept — to “Love your enemies.” (The Pulpit Commentaries)
“If thou see the ass of him that hateth thee,” (verse 5) — The general meaning of the passage is clear — assistance is to be given to the fallen ass of an enemy — but the exact sense of both the second and third clauses is doubtful.
Many renderings have been suggested; but it is not clear that any one of them is an improvement on the Authorized Version. Thou shalt surely help with him. The joint participation in an act of mercy towards a fallen beast would bring the enemies into friendly contact and soften their feelings towards each other.
The words “thy poor,” are emphatic, thus importing the idea that they, though poor, were members of the same body or community and thusly due the same freedoms and fair judgment. (Benson)
The Pulpit Commentaries states that whereas in Exodus 23:3 men were warned not to favor the poor unduly in courts of justice out of compassion for them, so here there is a warning against the opposite, and far more usual error, of leaning against the poor man in our evidence or in our decisions. The scales of justice are to be held even; strict right is to be done; our feelings are not be allowed to influence us, much less our class prejudices.
Thusly, the warning against unkindness towards an enemy is followed by still further prohibitions of injustice in questions of right (note Exodus 23:6), a warning against perverting the right of the poor in his cause in Exodus 23:7, a general command to keep far away from a false matter and not to slay the innocent and righteous, ideally, not to be guilty of judicial murder, together with the threat that God would not justify the sinner.
Note also in Exodus 23:8, the command not to accept presents, namely, to be bribed by gifts, because “the gift makes seeing men (Hebrew term meaning, “open eyes”) blind, and perverts the causes of the just.” (Keil & Delitzsch)
It would seem that by forbidding productive industry during one year in seven that it would diminish the wealth of the nation by one-seventh. However, it is questionable whether, under a primitive agricultural system, when rotation of crops was unknown, the lying of the land fallow during one year in seven would not have been an economical benefit.
There was no prohibition on labor other than in cultivation. The clearing away of weeds and thorns and stones was allowed and may have been practiced. (Ellicott)
Dr. Wayne M. Williams and his wife of 40 years, Lita, reside in Athens
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.