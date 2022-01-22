There is a universal law of sin and death, which states, “The soul that sins, it shall die,” Ezekiel 18:20.
In this same chapter, it is stated that the father shall not bear the iniquity of the son, nor shall the son bear the iniquity of the father. Each person is responsible for himself. Please read Ezekiel 18:18-28. You will understand that a wicked man can turn from his evil ways and serve the Lord and his righteousness will save him. The opposite is also true — a righteous man can turn from his righteousness to do evil. His righteousness will not be remembered, but will be judged according to his evil; he shall die. This is an eternal truth. It applies through the Old and New Testaments.
Paul stated it in different words, “All have sinned and come short of the glory of God,” Romans 3:23.
Paul also continues, “For the wages of sin is death; but the gift of God is eternal life through Jesus Christ our Lord,” Romans 6:23.
The sins of man are a tremendous problem. From the beginning of time in the Garden of Eden, man has been sinful and as such he was thrown out of the garden. The world is condemned to die because of sin. The world will be cast into hell fire at the judgment. Our only hope is Jesus. John 3:16; 8:24; Acts 4:12 all teach that salvation is only found through Jesus. There is no other way of being right with God except through Jesus Christ.
The Greek word for sin is hamartano, which means to miss the mark (and so not share in the prize), faults, offend, sin, and trespass. There are, of course, several definitions given to us within the word of God that we are now no going to look at also.
“Whosoever commits sin, transgresses the law: For sin is the transgression of the law,” I John 3:4.
Simple enough to understand. Sin is breaking God’s laws.
Whether it be thou shalt not kill, or steal, or commit adultery. To break God’s law is to sin.
We are also told in addition to this that, “All unrighteousness is sin,” I John 5:17.
This may get a little more complicated since we as individuals seem to have our own righteous standards which may differ from person to person. However, we must be held up to the righteousness of God. God’s standards of righteousness is what is important. We will be judged according to God’s righteousness.
One last bible definition of sin is, “Therefore to him who knows to do good, and does not do it, to him it is sin,” James 4:17.
Now, that leaves a lot to be said. If you see good that you can do and you ignore it, then it is sin. We are to do good to all men, especially to those of the household of faith. The bible makes it a responsibility to do good wherever you may be and to ignore that responsibility is sin.
As you read your bible, it doesn’t take long before you realize the bible contains many examples of sin.
Almost anything you can imagine is recorded as sin within the Holy Word. After all, sin is the problem of man and is that which causes separation between man and God.
“Behold the Lord’s hand is not shortened, that it cannot save; neither His ear heavy, that it cannot hear: But your iniquities have separated between you and your God, and your sins have hid His face from you that He will not hear,” Isaiah 59:1-2.
We have listed within the Holy Word the sin of so many different individuals, and also that of entire nations. A national sin is spoken against Israel in that they gave themselves to idolatry, which opened the door to everything else, including sexual uncleanliness, all types of sexual sin, also offering their own children as sacrifices to be burnt in fire. We see the sin of pride and power hungry leaders, to their being greedy and laying heavy burdens upon the citizens. The Bible lists examples of private sins and even secret sins (or so they thought); nothing is a secret from God.
This is the reason that the birth of Jesus was necessary. It is impossible for man to make himself righteous with God. The wages of sin is death. God required a perfect sacrifice. Only Jesus would be able to be that perfect sacrifice. This sacrifice would apply to all men of all time — past, present, and future.
“For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believes in him should not perish, but have everlasting life. For God sent not his Son into the world to condemn the world; but that the world through him might be saved,” John 3:16-17.
This is the mission of Jesus. The world is condemned to hell. All mankind is lost and is doomed for eternality. The mission of Jesus is to save the world. That all who will turn to Jesus in faith and obedience should be saved from the damnation of hell and experience everlasting life.
“Let not your heart be troubled: ye believe in God, believe also in me. In my Father’s house are many mansions: if it were not so , I would have told you. I go to prepare a place for you. And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come again, and receive you unto myself; that where I am there you may be also,” John 14:1-3.
These are the wonderful words of life and hope that we now have as children of the King. We understand that because of the death, burial and resurrection of Jesus that we now also have a tremendous hope of our own resurrection in the last day.
One final scripture, “But thanks be to God, which gives us the victory through our Lord Jesus Christ,” I Corinthians 15:57.
Larry Graves is the minister at Riceville Church of Christ. He can be reached at 865-300-0642.
