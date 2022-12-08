You do not have to worship God. It is your decision to do so or not. However, if you do choose to worship God and expect your worship to be acceptable to God, then you must have the proper respect for God and worship according to His directions.
To worship God in spirit is to have all reverence toward God and Jesus in our worship, to praise, honor, and glorify His name. To worship God in truth simply means to worship the way God intends for us to worship. We have instructions on how to worship taught to the early church in the Scriptures and also, we have their examples of that early church.
“God is a Spirit: and they that worship Him must worship Him in spirit and in truth,” John 4:24.
There are five acts of worship given to us through the Scriptures. 1. Singing. 2. Prayer. 3. Preaching or teaching. 4. Communion or the Lord’s Supper. 5. Contribution.
Is there anything else, relating to worship mentioned in the Bible?
1. There are three types of worship mentioned in the Bible. The above is true worship. Paying honor to God in order to please Him and obeying His directions on how to worship God. We are not at liberty to worship God the way we want to and add to His word, no matter how well your intentions may be. God expects obedience. God expects preachers and teachers to know the Word and to teach it the way God intends for us to understand it.
Paul told Timothy, his son in the gospel, “Study to show thyself approved unto God, a workman that needeth not to be ashamed, rightly dividing the Word of truth,” 2 Timothy 3:15.
Timothy had been taught the Scriptures from his childhood by his mother and grandmother. Teachers are responsible for the truth of God’s word. Any misrepresentation and he will be held accountable, James 3:1.
2. When Paul was passing through Mars Hill in Athens, Greece, he noticed many numbers of idols. They had an idol for everything. They had a sun god, a moon god, a god of the mountains, and if they had forgotten and accidentally left a god out, they had an idol to the unknown god. They wanted a representation to all gods.
Paul said, “As I passed by, and beheld your devotions, I found an alter with this inscription, TO THE UNKNOWN GOD. Whom therefore ye ignorantly worship, him declare I unto you.”
Paul went to explain that the unknown God created the world, the heaven and the earth and all things therein. God does not dwell in temples made with hands. His God gives life to all things and our very existence depends upon Him. All men should be seeking this God, He is easy to find, we are His offspring.
“And the times of this ignorance God winked at; but now commandeth all men everywhere to repent,” Acts 17:30.
People all over the earth continue to worship idols. They are ignorant of the Word of God. These images are carved out of wood or made out of molten metals of gold and silver. God cannot and will not accept worship done through ignorance. He holds all men accountable. We must study the Word of God in order to know how to properly worship God.
3. The last group of worshipers are those who worship God in vain.
Jesus said, “But in vain do they worship me, teaching for doctrines the commandments of men,” Matthew 15:9.
A lot of people worship in vain. They worship the way they want to worship. Sure, they use some of the methods of worship taught in the Scriptures but greatly exaggerate them and change them to meet their desires. They add to the worship and have a lack of reverence to God. We must learn lessons from the Old Testament that we must worship God on His terms. There are several examples of vain worship in the Scriptures we will look at now.
4. Examples of vain worship in the Old Testament: Starting in the beginning just shortly after creation, the sons of Adam and Eve offered each a sacrifice to God. Abel offered the best of his sheep and Cain offered from the fruit of the ground. This all comes from Genesis 4. God accepted Abel’s sacrifice and rejected Cain’s sacrifice. God has always given instructions on how to properly worship and it is argued that Cain should have sacrificed an animal. Two things were wrong with the sacrifice of Cain. He had a lack of respect toward God and offered something that was not commanded. Cain substituted against God’s directions.
“By faith Abel offered a more excellent sacrifice than Cain,” Hebrews 11:4.
So this passage speaks of the attitude of Abel as well as his sacrifice being acceptable to God.
Another example of vain worship is found in the book of Leviticus 10:1-2: “And Nadab and Abihu, the sons of Aaron, took either of them his censer, and put fire therein, and put incense thereon, and offered strange fire before the Lord, which He commanded them not, And there went out fire from the Lord, and devoured them, and they died before the Lord.”
We need to pay attention. God demands strict obedience and a proper attitude as we worship Him.
King Saul also serves as an example of vain worship. He was headed to battle and was waiting on Samuel to get there to offer a sacrifice to God on behalf of the nation of Israel. Saul had waited for seven days. The Philistines were gathering around him. He really needed to go to battle. Saul took it upon himself to offer the animal sacrifice to God. Only a member of the Levitical priesthood was authorized by God to offer this sacrifice. About the time that Saul completed the sacrifice then Samuel comes up.
“And Samuel said to Saul, Thou hast done foolishly: thou hast not kept the commandment of the Lord thy God, which he commanded thee: for now would have the Lord established thy kingdom upon Israel forever. But now thy kingdom shall not continue: the Lord has sought him a man after his own heart, and the Lord has commanded him to be captain over his people, because thou hast not kept that which the Lord commanded thee,” 1 Samuel 13:13-14.
Saul was not qualified (as a Priest) to offer sacrifices to God.
How we worship God is an important thing and also the attitude that we have as we worship. I am not being judgmental, but I only hope to make all realize the importance of our attitude and actions in our worship. Let’s truly praise, honor, and glorify our Creator, God Almighty, and our Lord, Jesus Christ, according to His instructions.
Please come worship with us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.