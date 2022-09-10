“And these are the generations of Isaac, Abraham’s son.” — This usual formula for the opening of a new section (note Genesis 2:4). Abraham begat Isaac is merely a reiteration in perfect harmony not only with the style of the present narrative, but of ancient historiography in general; in this instance specially designed to connect the subsequent streams of Isaac’s posterity with their original fountain-head in Abraham. (Pulpit Commentary)
“And Isaac intreated the LORD for his wife,” — Though God had promised to multiply his family, he prayed for it; for God’s promises must not supersede, but encourage our prayers, and be improved as the ground of our faith. Though he had prayed for this mercy many years, and it was not granted, yet he did not leave off praying for it. (Barnes)
Isaac seems not to have been much tried, but to have spent his days in quietness. Jacob and Esau were prayed for; their parents, after being long childless, obtained them by prayer. The fulfillment of God’s promise is always sure, yet it is often slow. The faith of believers is tried, their patience exercised, and mercies long waited for are more welcome when they come. Isaac and Rebekah kept in view the promise of all nations being blessed in their posterity, therefore were not only desirous of children, but anxious concerning everything which seemed to mark their future character. In all our doubts, we should inquire of the Lord by prayer. (Matthew Henry)
Notably, Abraham died when the twins were 15 (Genesis 25:7), so they grew up knowing their grandfather and undoubtedly hearing his stories of God’s promises to their family. Esau became a nomadic hunter, but Jacob remained in his tents. The Bible scholar D.B. Sharp explained that “… they became the personification of the two different ways of life which would have been typical for Palestine at this period of history: That of hunter and nomad (Esau) and that of shepherd and semi-nomad (Jacob) … Esau is described as a ’skilled hunter,’ ’a man of the outdoors’; Jacob, on the other hand, is portrayed as ’a simple man,’ one ’remaining in his tents,’ that is, a man of stable life in contrast to the rootless life of the nomad.”
Historically speaking, “the two characters are utter opposites, as the two nations will eventually be.” Another description of Jacob brings to mind the Hebrew word “tam,” translated “plain,” which probably means civilized and domesticated, that is to say, “a homebody.” Translators have rendered it “perfect” and “blameless” elsewhere (Job 1:1; 8; 8:20; Psalms 37:37; Proverbs 29:10). It may imply a quiet, self-contained, detached person, complete in himself. The New English Translation Bible translated it “even-tempered.”
The birthright was the privilege of being chief of the tribe and head of the family (Genesis 27:29). In Isaac’s family, it entitled the bearer to the blessing of Yahweh’s promise (Genesis 27:4; 27-29), which included the possession of Canaan and covenant fellowship with God (Genesis 28:4). It included a double portion of the inheritance (Deuteronomy 21:17) and the privilege of being the priest (spiritual leader) of the family.
Utilizing extrabiblical sources and quoting specific occurrences, it is quite apparent from the Nuzi tablets that instance of the transference of birthright, such as occurred in the Patriarchal narratives, were not uncommon in some ancient societies. (Constable)
There are two important instances of first-born sons relinquishing rights in Genesis: Esau and Reuben. Esau considered his birthright of so little value that he sold all his rights as first-born to Jacob to realize an immediate physical gratification. Reuben forfeited his birthright through sexual promiscuity (Genesis 35:22; 49:3-4). In Esau’s case, his entire birthright went to Jacob. In Reuben’s, his went to three of his brothers. Judah obtained the regal right, Levi eventually received the priestly right, and the blessing of the double portion went to Joseph who realized it through his two sons, Ephraim and Manasseh.
Dr. Wayne M. Williams and his wife of 40 years, Lita, reside in Athens.
