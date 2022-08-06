If you have any religious discussions at all, this is a question that sooner or later comes up. If the topic of salvation is being discussed, then this will be among the first areas of discussion.
So, what about the thief on the cross? We hear the statement that he was saved without baptism. This is the most common argument stated.
Then one of the criminals who were hanged blasphemed Him, saying, “If You are the Christ, save Yourself and us.”
But the other, answering, rebuked him, saying, “Do you not even fear God, seeing you are under the same condemnation? And we indeed justly, for we receive the due reward of our deeds; but this Man has done nothing wrong.”
Then he said to Jesus, “Lord, remember me when You come into Your kingdom.”
And Jesus said to him, “Assuredly, I say to you, today you will be with Me in Paradise.” Luke 23:39-43.
Paradise here, must be a reference to a place of blessings and comforts in the afterlife. The story of the rich man and Lazarus comes to mind, Luke 16:19-31.
The argument is made that this man was saved without being baptized.
My question is, “How do you know that he was not baptized?”
Could he not have been baptized under John’s baptism, as he died under the Old Law? Baptism into Christ is a doctrine taught within the New Covenant as a requirement or a demonstration of faith, Galatians 3:26-29. This thief on the cross was not a member of the church, so the argument can be made that he was saved without ever entering the doors of a church building. He was saved without ever practicing a faith in Christianity. He never worshipped according to the New Testament pattern of worship. He was saved without ever observing the Lord’s Supper or communion or singing songs of praises to God. If fact, from our misinterpretation of all this, we can say that all we must do is to believe. There are no obedience requirements, faith requirements, or doctrine requirements if you believe that the Word of God teaches this. However, the Word of God does teach doctrinal requirements, worship requirements, and faithful service to Christ our Lord.
We must realize that Jesus had the authority and power to forgive the sins of man as He chose. In the case of the thief on the cross, Jesus chose to grant this man forgiveness and eternal life. In Mark 2:1-12, we have the account of a man being a paralytic and was lowered through a roof by four of his friends.
Upon being lowered, Jesus recognized their faith and said in verse 5, “Son, your sins are forgiven you.”
This created great doubts among the religious authorities and a confrontation with Christ.
Then Jesus said in verses 10-11, “But that you may know that the Son of Man has power on earth to forgive sins.”
He said to the paralytic, “I say unto you, arise take up your bed, and go to your house.”
Jesus on a few other occasions told people as he healed them or had a discussion with them to go their way and to sin no more. Thus, indicating that they were forgiven of their sin.
Back to the thief on the cross, I stated that he was not a member of the Lord’s church. So again, if you take the original thought that the thief was saved without baptism, you can also argue that he was saved without the church. The church had not been established at the time of the death of Jesus upon the cross. The church was started in Acts 2: 36-47. From this passage, we notice that the Lord added daily those who were being saved, verse 47. Jesus said that he would build His church, Matthew 16:15-19. He purchased the Church with His Blood on the cross of Calvary, Acts 20:28. We are baptized into the body or church, I Corinthians 12:13. Jesus has all authority now over the church, which is His body, through His directions contained within the scriptures, Ephesians 1: 20-23. Christ now expects worship from His followers or disciples.
Jesus said, “God is Spirit, and those who worship Him must worship in spirit and truth” John 4:24.
The thief on the cross did not have the opportunity to practice his faith, seeing that all this was yet, in the near future. Baptism is, however, a New Testament doctrine. Look the word up in a concordance and please study it.
The two conditions of worship are: 1. To worship God in spirit, meaning to worship with the proper attitude of praise to God and Jesus. A desire to honor and to lift up the name of Jesus. 2. To worship in truth, according to the instructions left for us in His word the Bible. Truth comes from a knowledge of this word.
Perhaps those who are constantly asking about the thief of the cross need to do more reading and studying of the word of God. Prayer for wisdom and understanding would also be beneficial. Most of all, not all will accept the teachings of the Bible, not all have pure heart without prejudice. The search for truth means giving up what is a false belief and having an honest heart. You do not have to worship God. It is a matter of choice. If you do choose to worship God, then it must be in spirit and in truth. Anything less would be a compromise of faith and some type of false worship and even the worship of demons. Satan is constantly trying to challenge us to compromise our faith. Any compromise represents a victory for Satan.
There are false prophets amongst Christianity, making the gospel of Christ void and cheap, and deceiving masses of people. Please be careful to understand the complete teachings of the gospel.
We cannot cut corners with our faith in Christ. The eternal destiny of our soul is dependent upon our sincere faith and our acceptance and obedience to that true faith.
If I can ever be of assistance to you in your studies, please contact me by text or phone call. Please come worship with us.
Larry Graves is the minister at Riceville Church of Christ. He can be reached at 865-300-0642.
