Palm Sunday is a special day in which we celebrate the coming of Jesus, our Lord. Not only should we commemorate His first coming, but we should celebrate His second coming also, of which we earnestly await.
The first coming begins with God being born in flesh as Jesus of Nazareth in Bethlehem. He came for the purpose of the reconciliation of mankind. He grew in wisdom and stature just like any man. Finally, there came a time, many believe at 30 years old, to begin officially this reconciliation work. He was baptized in the Jordan River by John the Baptist. Then, He called 12 disciples and began to travel all over Judea proclaiming the Good News of the Kingdom of God. He healed the sick, blessed the poor and destitute, taught, and raised the dead.
Eventually, because of His enemies, He had to fly somewhat under the radar and avoid Jerusalem because many folks had begun to recognize Him as the Messiah, but the religious rulers would not tolerate that. They were looking for someone to deliver them from the oppression of Rome, but Jesus did not come to end Rome’s oppression, but rather to deliver the world from the oppression of sin!
Jesus said, “I have not come to call the righteous, but sinners to repentance”!
If Jesus had not gone under the radar, truly they would have taken Him and put Him to death before the appropriate time.
In several places, the Lord references that “His time is not yet come.”
This means, it was not yet time for His death to pay for the sins of the world.
However, in Matthew 21, that time had come when Jesus made His triumphal entry into Jerusalem, and triumphal it surely was! Verse 5 quotes the Prophet Zechariah from the Old Testament. The prophet said Israel’s king would come to them humble and lowly, riding upon a donkey. Jesus knew what He was doing, and the statement He was making when He told His disciples to go and loose the donkey and bring it to Him and Jerusalem recognized it as well!
In Luke’s Gospel, it records the people as shouting: “Blessed be the king that cometh in the name of the Lord: peace in heaven, and glory in the highest”!
As Jesus rode into the city, the people began to celebrate Him as their King. They laid their garments in the way, they waved palm branches and they shouted: “HOSANNA, HOSANNA (meaning, save now), HOSANNA TO THE SON OF DAVID, and BLESSED IS HE WHO COMES IN THE NAME OF THE LORD!”
Luke’s Gospel also records that someone spoke to Jesus as He was riding in and told him, “Tell the multitudes to hold their peace.”
Jesus responded, “If these people held their peace, then the stone themselves would cry out”!
Now, think about that for a minute. The presence of the sheer majesty of the glory of God in Jesus Christ, if the people kept quiet, would cause the stones to cry out and praise Him!
Saints, when Jesus came the first time, He came only because of us and our need. He did not have to or need to come, but He did. He came because we needed a savior and because we needed deliverance from sin and death and hell! The King came to be a sacrifice for us lowly servants because He loves and cares for us so much. He suffered and died because of our sin that by His resurrection, all who trust in Him would be justified and saved and given eternal life!
Beloved, how can we not shout and celebrate the first coming of our King? If His first coming was not reason enough, then let us contemplate His second coming. Jesus told His disciples prior to His passion that He would not forsake them (or us)!
He said, “Let not your heart be troubled: ye believe in God, believe also in me. In my Father’s house are many mansions: if it were not so, I would have told you. I go to prepare a place for you. And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come again, and receive you unto myself; that where I am, there ye may be also.” (John 14).
Saints, our blessed Lord will be coming again to receive a people unto Himself! He came firstly and took away our sin and we are still in this sorrowful world preaching His Gospel. However, very soon, He will come again and deliver us from these bodies of flesh and sin! He will come and deliver us from this weary world! He will bring us into the New Jerusalem, of which He has prepared for us! There will be no more tears of sorrow, no more heartache, no more trials or tribulations! Oh, what a day that will be!
When He comes, He will destroy the man of sin (antichrist) with the brightness of His glory. He will throw down the Beast, his kingdom and his armies. He will throw down the kingdoms of men and of this world! He shall rule forever, for He is the only true King of kings and Lord of lords!
For those who endured and overcame and kept their trust in Him, we shall rule and reign with Christ forever and ever. Saints, it will be like nothing you have ever seen or heard before!
The Bible says, “Eye hath not seen, ear has not heard, and it has not entered into the heart of man, the things the Lord has prepared for them who love Him.”
Revelation 21 gives us a small taste:
“And I saw a new heaven and a new earth: for the first heaven and the first earth were passed away; and there was no more sea. And I John saw the holy city, new Jerusalem, coming down from God out of heaven, prepared as a bride adorned for her husband. And I heard a great voice out of heaven saying, Behold, the tabernacle of God is with men, and he will dwell with them, and they shall be his people, and God himself shall be with them, and be their God. And God shall wipe away all tears from their eyes; and there shall be no more death, neither sorrow, nor crying, neither shall there be any more pain: for the former things are passed away. And he that sat upon the throne said, Behold, I make all things new. And he said unto me, Write: for these words are true and faithful. And he said unto me, It is done. I am Alpha and Omega, the beginning and the end. I will give unto him that is athirst of the fountain of the water of life freely. He that overcometh shall inherit all things; and I will be his God, and he shall be my son.” (Revelation 21:1-7).
Can you imagine it, saints? This should bring us comfort today. This should raise up a spirit of praise within us! To think that the Lord, the great King, did not have to do any of this, yet He did because He loves us so!
Keep your head up, Christian. Revel in the glory and the faithfulness of our great King! He came once and surely He will come again!
“For yet a little while, and he that shall come will come, and will not tarry.” — Hebrews 10:37
Steven Croft is the senior pastor of Boyd Memorial First Church of God in Athens.
